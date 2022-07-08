Yanos producer Mr JazziQ took to social media recently to announce that he has launched his own podcast in partnership with Spitz

The first episode of Mr JazziQ & Friends features rapper Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine, and the fans of Amapiano are here for it

Speaking about his partnership with Spitz, the award-winning DJ shared that it is very important for the culture because they get to tell their own stories in the podcast

Mr JazziQ has launched his own podcast in partnership with shoe company Spitz. Its is called Mr JazziQ & Friends.

Mr JazziQ has launched his own podcast. Image: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

The Amapiano music producer took to the timeline to share the link of his podcast's first episode featuring Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine. He shared a snippet of the show and the yanos fans are here for it.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning DJ captioned his post:

"First episode out now."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his partnership with Spitz, the talented star shared that it's very important to the culture because they get to tell their own stories in the podcast.

Mr JazziQ also revealed that he has a media qualification, adding that he gets to put it to good use in the podcast.

"As a media studies graduate and overall entertainer I’m comfortable behind the mic."

The star's fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the first episode of the podcast.

diamondlineo said:

"Enjoyed this so much. Can’t wait for more episodes to drop."

ttlotlo09 wrote:

"You're a vibe broer (live chats as reference) but I feel like here you're too formal but otherwise."

payn_tc commented:

"Dope interview, I just saw it."

didimasoetsa said:

"This Spitz Collab is epic!"

kg_something wrote:

"Quality on point."

euza_boi added:

"I promise you! Jazziq is the coolest!"

