Briefly News and Gift of the Givers have entered into a partnership to keep South Africans in need warm this winter. Briefly News is on a mission to raise R15 000 for blankets.

Briefly News has joined forces with Gift of the Givers to help raise funds for blankets this winter.

Gift of the Givers and Briefly News have partnered to spread a little warmth this winter.

How can you join the initiative?

Through the Gift of the Givers campaign, Briefly News hopes to raise more than R15 000 for those in need this winter.

To achieve this, Briefly News calls on its loyal readers to donate to the campaign by making donations directly to Gift of the Givers’ bank accounts or donating blankets directly to one of its many offices country-wide.

How to donate

Gift of the Givers will receive each donation directly. No funds will be administered or handled by Briefly News.

The foundation’s banking details are as follows:

Name of account: Gift of the Givers Foundation

Bank: Standard Bank

Account number: 052 137 228

Bank code: 051001

Swift code: SBZAZAJJ

Reference: BrieflyBlankets

If you would like to directly donate blankets to the foundation, you can do so at one of its branches:

Pietermaritzburg: 290 Prince Alfred Street,

Durban: 563 Ridge Road, Essenwood, Berea

Lenasia: Signet Office Park, Block A, Cnr Hummingbird & Guinea Fowl Street, Ext 1, Lenasia

​Johannesburg: 200 Winze Drive, Stormill, Florida

Cape Town: 4 Aarbeidsweg, Penlyn Estate, Cape Town.

East London: 8 Schoof Street, Wilsonia

Donations outside of South Africa are also welcome. For branches overseas, click here.

About Gift of the Givers

In Africa, the Gift of the Givers Foundation is the largest disaster response non-profit organisation. Its aim is to unite people to make a difference by serving others for the ‘Greater Good’.

Founded in 1992 by Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the foundation delivers life-saving goods and on-the-ground support for innumerable people. It’s believed its support amounts to the value of R3.2 billion in more than 43 countries across the globe, including South Africa.

Recently, the Gift of the Givers' Winter Warmth programme, which aims to help poor community members by providing them with the resources they need to make it through the harsh winter months, donated 100 blankets.

“We responded to a request from Batlhaping Ba-Ga Phuhutswana to help villages in need in Taung, in the Norht West. We reached out to a total of 15 villages and four schools. We distributed 800 blankets, 200 67 minutes blankets, 1 000 food parcels and 1 000 5kg maize meal,” the foundation recently posted.

Gift of the Givers and Briefly News teamed up to collect blankets for those in need. Image: Gift of the Givers

In Lenasia, the organisation also assisted 20 children from vulnerable homes:

“We delivered 20 blankets and 20 sweet packs to the children.”

“President material”: Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, named Social Justice Champion for 2021

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that Dr Sooliman was named the Social Justice Champion of 2021. This special announcement was made in October last year at the Social Justice Summit and International Conference.

Professor Thuli Madonsela, the former public protector, referred to the philanthropist as an 'amazing role model' who is 'supremely deserving of the award'.

The Social Justice Chair wrote:

"A huge congratulations to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman for being crowned the Social Justice Champion of the year 2021. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman was born in Potchefstroom and he qualified as a medical doctor at the then University of Natal Medical School in 1984. "

