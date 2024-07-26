South Africa's well-known sports superfan has disappointed many haters and bragged about going to Paris

Mama Joy took to her X account to share her flight ticket and show some of the people she met on the flight

The online community reacted to Mama Joy's post, with many wishing her safe travels to the city of love

Joy Chauke brags about her trip to the Paris Onlympic Games. Images: @FADEL SENNA/ Getty Images, @MamaJoy Chauke/ Twitter

South Africa's sports fan, Mama Joy has shared her journey to Paris for the Olympic games.

In an X (Twitter) post, Mama Joy shared pictures of herself and her flight ticket to Paris. The sports fan is going to watch the Olympic games in the city of love. She was also excited to meet Papa Joy, another overseas sports fan who she met in the last Olympic games.

"Mamajoy to the Olympics Paris Papajoy am coming ⁦@ChrisExcel102 SA Mamajoy Mamajoy."

On her flight to Paris, Mama Joy met one of Mzansi's favourite sportscaster, Carol Tshabalala. They took a video all looking excited for the games.

Mama Joys shares journey to Paris

See the X (Twitter) post below:

Netizens react to Mama Joy's Paris trip

Netizens reacted to Mama Joy's journey to Paris, expressing different opinions and feelings. Some were happy for her while others were concerned about the details of her travels.

@ChrisExcel wrote:

"Who paid for this trip."

@Kearabile_ commented:

"Haters will hate. Safe trip mama. 🤍."

@Mlungu_Wajehova expressed:

"The problem is not with you traveling, the issue is the tax payers money."

@Inenekazi1 commented:

"Next time take me with I'll be your luggage girl😭😩."

@Mlandzeni1 shared:

"Safe travels MamaJoy, the haters must choke on their hate. Greet PapaJoy for us when you get to Paris."

@djDeepSage said:

"Safe travels mama..❤❤❤"

Mama Joy says her absence from games brings bad luck

In another story, Briefly News reported about Mama Joy blaming herself for the Springboks losing against Ireland.

South Africa's Mama Joy took to her Twitter account to say something about the Saturday match, 13 July 2024 between the Springboks and Ireland in Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban. Springboks lost 25-24 against Ireland. The sports superfan said it was because she was absent. She further made a bet saying if she is present in the next game, Springboks will win the game.

