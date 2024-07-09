Mama Joy Chauke got slammed on X after she cheekily announced her trip to Paris to support South Africa

South African netizens poked fun at her after and said she should pay for her own international trips

This comes after the Sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, announced that super fans would not get funding

Mama Joy was told to sit down or pay for her own trips moving forward. Joy Chauke seemingly announced that she was headed to Paris to support the South African team in the Olympics. However, SA was quick to burst her bubble.

Mama Joy mocked over Paris trip

South Africa's very own super fan, Mama Joy Chauke, got slammed on X for her cheeky post. The controversial figure cheekily announced her trip to Paris to support South Africa in the 2024 Olympics.

She shared three pictures with her husband and captioned the posts: "Good Luck, Team SA. Olympics Paris 2024."

Mzansi tells Mama Joy to calm down

South African netizens made fun of Chauke and told her to pay for her own international trips.

Netizens reminded her of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie's announcement that super fans would no longer receive money from the department.

"I have stopped all trips for super fans. We have athletes & artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s most needed."

Mama Joy trolled online

This is what Mzansi had to say:

@sewelankoana

"@GaytonMcK please put our tax money to good use, not this nonsense."

@dramadelinquent

"You’re going to have to pay your own way Mama."

@Mropa11

"Hopefully your accommodation and flights were booked and paid for before Gayton took office Different sponsors, such as @Lotto_Star can take over from here!! Skhathele mama oh and sports federations themselves."

@kgolagano_m

"Hopefully your accommodation and flights were booked and paid for before Gayton took office It’s the last one mama, have fun mama."

Mama Joy trolled for message to Shauwn Mkhize

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mama Joy was dragged over the Mkhize after a Royal AM match.

Mzansi slammed the soccer fanatic for telling MaMkhize that the team would bounce back after their loss. Meanwhile, others accused Mama Joy of committing an act to please her alleged sponsor.

