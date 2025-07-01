Lady Du recently showed love to fellow entertainers, DJ Fresh and singer Unathi Nkayi

This was after the pair announced the launch of their new radio station, and Lady Du rallied in their support while calling others to do the same

The radio station is nearing its launch date, and Mzansi is looking forward to a unique experience

Lady Du gave DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi her full support ahead of the launch of their radio station. Images: Instagram/ ladydu_sa, sourced

Source: UGC

Lady Du is rallying behind DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi as they prepare to launch their radio station.

Lady Du shows love to Unathi Nkayi and DJ Fresh

Ahead of the epic and anticipated launch of DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi's radio station, 938, Lady Du said they can count on her for support.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker reshared Fresh and Unathi's video from when they shared the news about their station, and called on her fans and followers to support 938:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I think you all know I am in full support of our people doing the most! I’d like to ask all my fans to fully support their radio station. @unathi.co and @djfreshsa, congratulations, may God bless you."

Lady Du said DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi can count on her for support. Image: ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

This comes just weeks ahead of the station's official launch, which DJ Fresh confirmed will be on 18 July 2025.

With the website already up and running, fans and prospective listeners are looking forward to something fresh and exciting, and Unathi and Fresh seem to be ready to deliver.

Here's what South Africans said about DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi's radio station

Mzansi said Fresh and Unathi have their full support:

khathaphila showed love to DJ Fresh:

"Congratulations to you and the team, DJ Fresh. We will be sure to tune in."

bisto_20 asked:

"Can't wait! Countrywide or Joburg only?"

shaundeluxe was curious:

"Name of your radio station?"

ntizelele was excited:

Name of the station, and I can't wait.

Lady Du asked her fans to show love and support DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi's new radio station. Image: ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

RealMphoNtho said:

"Sure Khotmane, Lesotho in the house!"

blueman10111 wrote:

"This is excellent, Fresh, I hope you are the owner."

Enn_que wrote:

"I'm very proud of you, Big Dawg."

Lady Du shows love to Mr JazziQ

In more Lady Du updates, Briefly News shared the singer's heartfelt message of appreciation for Mr JazziQ.

She revealed how the DJ/ producer was there for her after her father passed away and carried her through the trauma and grief, saying his support meant a lot to her:

"I’m dedicating this day to my brother, @mrjazziq. Bro, you showed up for me when my father died, you carried me through the pain, I don’t even know how to thank you, a lot happened in a short space of time, you managed to be present and to be a brother.

She went on to mention how far they've come, referring to him as her brother:

"I don’t even know what to say, bhuti wam. Thank you so much, bro. I’m crying while writing this message because of how far we’ve come. God bless you. I love you, buti wam."

Source: Briefly News