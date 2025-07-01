South African Amapiano duo Scorpion Kings have been preparing themselves to fill up the Loftus Stadium in August 2025

The stars posted a clip of their behind-the-scenes preparation with their team on social media

Many netizens buzzed with excitement and are also gearing up to see Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa live on stage

Scorpion Kings are set to bring the heat to Pretoria. Image: @scorpionkingsza

Source: Instagram

South African popular Amapiano duo, Scorpion Kings, has many netizens buzzing with excitement as they gear up for their highly anticipated music festival, which is set to take place during Women's Month.

Social media has been buzzing recently, as the fan-favourite duo shared their preparations for their upcoming music festival, which is set to take place on Friday, 29 August 2025, at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

This after the South African Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa previously addressed rumours about Scorpion Kings parting ways on social media.

An online user @BuzzLifenews reposted a video of the stars' behind-the-scenes preparations for the big day on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"WATCH: Scorpion Kings Live preparation for Loftus underway. The Scorpion Kings unite to encapsulate the story of AmaPiano through song, dance, medleys and storytelling like never seen or heard before. Join DJ Maphorisa, Kabza Da Small and a host of their friends as they fill up Loftus Versfeld Stadium on the 29th of August 2025 for a once in a lifetime musical showcase."

Scorpion Kings also posted the video on their social media page on Monday, 30 June 2025 on Instagram.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens excited about the upcoming Scorpion kings music fest

Many netizens buzzed with excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions to the preparation of the upcoming big day. Here's what they had to say:

lil_dandy_sa commented:

"Having Talent as an artist is one thing, but having a team, a machine behind you that is one other thing. That's what I've learnt as an up and coming artist still."

lo.afy responded:

"All this for us? Love y’all so much."

yanosupdates replied:

"We will be there."

tee_thori commented:

"Listening to all my fave songs in a stadium with my 50k people. 29 Aug can't wait."

xhosa_papi mentioned:

"I love how you guys are just owning the entertainment space in all the right ways."

nhlaks_maluleka said:

"The beauty an aura that's within Amapiano nowadays is really beautiful."

prxnce_jnr wrote:

"Having smart people around you is good for business and through unity everything is achievable."

Scorpion Kings prepare for their upcoming music festival. Image: Oupa bopape/Gallo images via Getty images

Source: Getty Images

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza allegedly unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that this could be the end of the legendary Scorpion Kings after years of dominating the Amapiano industry. Drama recently ensued after reports that the two stars have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

An online user @PianoConnectSA announced on their Twitter (X) page that the Scorpion Kings duo have unfollowed each other, and additionally, Phori has also deleted all the pictures he had of himself and Kabza on his page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News