South African Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa addressed rumours of Scorpion Kings split

A video surfaced of the star questioning where people got the news of him and Kabza De Small parting ways

Many netizens flooded the comment section and explained that they found DJ Maphorisa's video hilarious

DJ Maphorisa responded to rumours of Scorpion Kings split. Image: @iolnews

Source: UGC

Bathong! DJ Maphorisa needs to be given the title of the funniest man on the planet. The Amapiano giant once again broke his silence regarding rumours about him and his partner Kabza De Small on social media.

The Amapiano duo, also known as Scorpion Kings, have made headlines for years regarding their partnership. Just after their booking fee was leaked on social media, rumours swirled that Kabza and Phori have parted ways for an unknown reason.

An online user @PovertykillerB posted a live video of the star addressing the rumours on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the clip, Madumoney asked netizens where they got the news that he and Kabza De Small had gone their separate ways.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Maphorisa's video

Many netizens flooded the comment section after the clip of Madumoney addressing the rumours went viral on social media. Others explained how they found the clip of the star hilariously funny. Here's what they had to say:

@sahatjotjo said:

"I don't like it when Maphorisa is this calm."

@OldvsNewPTA wrote:

"To everyone saying he's effortlessly funny — that's just how we speak in Pretoria. Remember when Thabo Smals did that "Ke Jele, Ke Jele" Instagram Live? Even @MphoPopps laughs the loudest on the podcast whenever Dr. Malinga is a guest! We are good storytellers."

@p_sefurutshe commented:

"I'm sorry this is funny."

@somethingFRESCA responded:

"When a celebrity goes live, you must know...The end is near."

@thisiz_sibzzz replied:

"He is genuinely hilarious."

Fans believe Kabza and DJ Maphorisa are beefing. Image: @kabelomotha, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi artists who teased new music

South African artists are working hard to release new bangers for their fans. Aymos and Mas Musiq recently got fans buzzing when they revealed they had new music on the way.

Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai, affectionately known as the Braggacy, also got her fans excited when she shared the release date for her highly anticipated album, Braggacy, which is a dedication to her legendary late boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. Rapper K.O also hinted that he wanted to release a new track, dubbed Push It, getting hip-hop heads excited.

Fans are also looking forward to the late rapper Riky Rick's posthumous album, which is set to be released soon. The album reportedly features top South African rappers, including Cassper Nyovest.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza allegedly unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that this could be the end of the legendary Scorpion Kings after years of dominating the Amapiano industry. Drama recently ensued after reports that the two stars have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

An online user @PianoConnectSA announced on their Twitter (X) page that the Scorpion Kings duo have unfollowed each other, and additionally, Phori has also deleted all the pictures he had of himself and Kabza on his page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News