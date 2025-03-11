Nadia Nakai has revealed that her next project, Braggacy, will be released on Friday, 14 March, and urged fans to pre-save it

Instead of looking forward to the album, netizens reacted to the see-through outfit she wore in the announcement video

Several netizens suggested that she was using her dressing to get attention because she was washed as a musician

Rapper Nadia Nakai has announced the release date of her new album, but netizens are more concerned about her clothing or lack thereof in the video. The rapper previously announced that the album titled Braggacy will be a tribute to her late boyfriend AKA.

Nadia Nakai causes a buzz with see-through outfit

In a short video, Nadia Nakai announced that she is releasing her new album Braggacy on Friday, 14 March and asked her fans to pre-save the album. She said:

“My album is dropping this Friday. This Friday. Pre-save the link right now because Braggacy is dropping this Friday. Okay?”

The video, which she initially shared on her Instagram account on Monday, 10 March, was reshared on the microblogging platform X by entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News. In the video, Nadia Nakai is dressed in see-through tights. She sits on a sofa and stretches her legs to match what she was saying. The post’s caption read:

“Rapper Nadia Nakai announces that she will be dropping an album this Friday.”

Netizens react to Nadia Nakai's outfit

Social media users are not impressed with the Naaa Meaan hitmaker, who left little to the imagination. Some suggested that her late boyfriend AKA dodged a bullet, while others said the dressing in the video was intentional. Her fans mentioned they were looking forward to her new album.

Nadia Nakai causes buzz with revealing outfit while announcing 'Braggacy'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Here are some of the comments:

@mnm_meya remarked:

“AKA dodged a bullet here.”

@TMNLMNKRL explained:

“She knows that bums sell better than music that’s why she is advertising it naked. No one will give her attention if she makes a normal announcement video.”

@globalfacon said:

“Well, I thought She was dropping an Only Fans account 😫”

@GlitEdgee observed:

“Savelelwa ama ex Ka AKA they like showing skin!! Yesterday it the other one today yo lo.”

@realstacks95 declared:

“If she doesn’t speak out against the false accusations on South Africa, we should boycott her music.”

@Bkoetle asked:

"Why’d she have to dress like that? Is this her style vele? What her fans listen to her music for or ke freedom of choice?"

@LeshMou advised:

"She needs to release singles. She's doing well as a reality star. She shouldn't release the whole album unless there's some AKA feature to help push it."

DJ Zinhle dragged for raunchy dressing

Interestingly, DJ Zinhle, the mother of AKA's daughter, was in the news for her raunchy dressing.

Briefly News reported that Zinhle's skimpy outfit courted the ire of social media users who criticised her for not dressing like a married mother of two.

A video of her in a raunchy outfit made some accuse her of disrespecting her husband Murdah Bongz, while others defended her right to express herself.

