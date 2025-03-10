Rihanna is trending after subtly shading a social media user who roasted her children's names

Rihanna coolly responded to a social media troll who criticised her children's names. Image: Kevin Mazur

Rihanna is protective of her children, and showed how much when she clapped back at someone who roasted her children's names. The Diamonds in the Sky singer previously proved that no one is off limits in terms of roasting and subtly shading ex-boyfriend Drake.

Rihanna marks International Women's Day with delivery room photos

On Saturday, 8 March, Rihanna took to her verified Instagram account to celebrate International Women’s Day. The multi-award-winning Barbadian singer shared two never-before-seen photos of her in a hospital bed just after giving birth to her sons RZA, now 2, and Riot Rose, 19 months.

Captioning the photos, Rihanna explained that giving birth to her two children, RZA and Riot Rose, was the most powerful thing she’s done as a woman. She gushed over her children, referring to them as her little miracles.

“By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman. My little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay,” she said.

The first delivery room snap shows Rihanna, known for her glamourous fashion sense, rocking a gold necklace and pearls when she gave birth to RZA. In the second photo, she sported pink sunglasses when she welcomed Riot Rose.

“And yes, I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses. Don’t ask; a lot was happening,” she playfully wrote.

Rihanna claps back at social media user for roasting her kids' names

Her followers flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Some initially thought she was announcing her third child with ASAP Rocky. An Instagram user, tatianagalaxxy, criticised the names of Riri’s two sons, saying:

“I hate their names so bad.”

Rihanna coolly clapped back, subtly shading the social media user’s name. She responded:

“Ok, Tatiana.”

Rihanna subtly threw shade at a social media troll who roasted her kids' names. Image: Mike Coppola

Netizens weigh in after Rihanna claps back at social media user

Social media user @PopBase took a screenshot of the exchange and reshared it on X with the caption:

“Rihanna claps back at someone criticising the names of her children.”

Social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. While some netizens applauded Rihanna for her clapback, others pointed out that her response was weak. Here are some of the reactions:

@drxggybunny said:

“Imagine coming for Rihanna and thinking you’d win 😭”

@bloodylikeabody said:

“This did not eat like she thought it did, I fear 😭”

@royal_bobby24 explained:

“But their names ARE in fact horrible.”

@TayoPSG said:

“She acknowledged it by saying, “ok”. Lmao.”

@WrestlingAEW24 advised:

“Wow, people have some guts to say stuff like this when they should keep their mouths shut.”

@lauracarolinese said:

“That's not really a good comeback, and Tatiana is a nice name!”

@Madisonxheights asked:

“People really think she’s gonna rename her kids because of them? 😂”

Rihanna celebrates her 37th birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday, 20 February 2025.

Rihanna joined Kelly Rowland, another international February baby, who celebrated her special day.

