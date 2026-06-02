A South African woman has sparked an intense viral debate over immigration policies and historical border control in the country

In the TikTok video, the creator argues that past leadership opened up the nation's borders and addresses why they chose to remain silent during the current immigration protests

The post triggered comments from viewers who found humour in the reality check, while others debated the historical presence of different communities

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A local woman gave her reason why white people were not participating in the protests. Image: @somandla_institute

Source: TikTok

A video of a woman addressing the current immigration protests in Mzansi, and why a certain racial group has chosen to keep quiet, caused a stir on social media. The clip was shared on TikTok by @somandla_institute on Friday, 22 May 2026, showing the woman boldly blaming former leaders for inviting others into the country.

The creator discussed how former President Thabo Mbeki opened up the borders, contrasting his tenure with the strict regulations enforced during the Apartheid era. She addressed the broader public, noting that the borders were deliberately opened to allow people from across the continent to enter.

Border control and leadership

The woman in TikTok @somandla_institute then notes that certain groups are now complaining about the current social climate, yet they refused to listen whenever warnings were issued about unregulated entry into the country. She turned her focus toward internal dynamics. The woman stated that white South Africans are staying home and refraining from participating in current anti-immigration marches or protest actions because their past inputs were ignored.

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Watch the TikTok video below

Mzansi debates the woman’s points

The video gained traction, with the comment section filling up with a mix of humour, agreement, and intense historical pushback. Many praised the woman for her directness, calling the video a necessary reality check. Some stated that she was speaking the truth, noting that they understood the quietness and lack of involvement from white citizens. Others disagreed with the woman’s views. They noted that modern African immigrants were invited, while early European settlers just arrived without an invitation.

Many viewers found humour in the woman's utterances. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @ ravzo said:

"Maybe we should all be united in this, instead of pointing blame."

User @petroforce added:

"We also let you in here and forgive you."

User @DEZI shared:

"She is telling the truth."

User @Gabriel Motsoeneng commented:

"Forgive them, they didn't know what they were doing."

User @lungydice shared:

"We're not fighting you on this one, Ausi, you are 100% right."

User @ kelebogilenage joked:

"Come to think that you weren't invited, chomi (friend), you just waltzed in."

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Source: Briefly News