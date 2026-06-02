At least seven Mozambican nationals have died following unrest in Mossel Bay, with five deaths reportedly linked to suspected xenophobic attacks

The Mozambican government says around 800 citizens were caught up in the violence, with more than 500 now sheltered in safe locations

South African police are investigating deaths in the area amid reports of anti-migrant unrest, as local authorities express concern over rising tensions

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Five Mozambicans were killed in suspected xenophobic violence in Mossel Bay. Image: @JacaNewswatch/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - At least five Mozambican nationals have been killed in suspected xenophobic attacks in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape on Friday, 29 May 2026.

This is according to the Mozambican government, which says around 800 of its citizens were caught up in weekend violence linked to protests against illegal migrants.

Mozambican government issues statement

In a statement received on Tuesday, Mozambique’s government press office said seven Mozambican nationals died in total, with five deaths directly linked to the attacks and two others resulting from a road accident as victims attempted to return to Mozambique in a private vehicle.

“Regrettably, seven Mozambican citizens have died, five of them as a direct consequence of the xenophobic attacks and the other two as a result of a road accident,” the statement read.

The unrest reportedly broke out on Friday in Mossel Bay, a coastal town about 380 kilometres east of Cape Town. The Mozambican government said approximately 800 nationals were affected by the violence.

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Mozambicans flee homes because of the violence

According to the statement, about 300 Mozambicans returned home on Saturday using their own means, while just over 500 others were placed in a safe location in the Western Cape. The government added that repatriation efforts are currently underway.

South African police confirmed on Sunday that they are investigating the deaths of two men at an informal settlement in Mossel Bay. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the deaths are linked to the unrest or identified the victims’ nationalities.

Local leadership has expressed concern over the situation. Mossel Bay mayor Dirk Kotze said he was “deeply concerned and dismayed” by reports of xenophobic attacks that have left people dead, homes burned and families displaced.

The latest violence comes amid a broader wave of anti-immigrant protests reported in parts of South Africa, including Johannesburg, Durban and the Eastern Cape.

South Africa has experienced recurring xenophobic violence since 2008, with major outbreaks in 2015 and 2021, often fuelled by economic pressures and political rhetoric targeting foreign nationals.

300 Ghanaian nationals flee xenophobic violence

In related news, 300 Ghanaian nationals were repatriated back home following xenophobic tensions in the country. Over 800 Ghanaians registered for voluntary evacuation, with the first group of approximately 300 set to depart from the airport in Johannesburg on 27 May 2026. Speaking about the evacuation, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, said that some received threats to leave by 30 June 2026, which is the deadline handed down to foreigners to exit the country.

Anti-illegal immigration movement leaders. Image: @visse_ss/X

Source: Twitter

Julius Malema slams anti-illegal immigration movement

Previously, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema labelled the anti-immigration marches across South Africa, including downtown Johannesburg, as "clownish" and "stupid." He firmly rejected the idea that xenophobia exists in the country, describing the participants instead as a group of charlatans, extortionists, and corrupt individuals trying to extort foreign nationals.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News