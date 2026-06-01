A touching video shows a loving grandpa leaving behind a special gift for his granddaughter before his passing

Millions of South African kids are being raised by their grandparents, proving just how much gogos and grandpas do

The emotional clip got Mzansi talking, with many sharing stories about family, sacrifice, and lasting love

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Grandfather gifted his granddaughter his savings. Image: @yollicate_01

Source: TikTok

A South African woman touched hearts online after sharing a video of her grandfather giving her his savings before he passed away. Many people were in awe.

The video, posted by TikTok user @yollicate_01 on 27 May 2026, showed the elderly man pushing a worn-out box wrapped in a black plastic bag, filled with countless R100 notes, fulfilling a promise he had made to her father to take care of her. The woman stated:

"My grandfather gave me his savings (a piece of his heart) before he died. He promised Dad to take care of me, and he did."

The granddaughter accepts the heartfelt gift as she takes out the money inside. The post was captioned:

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"I will always love you, my Father...from when I was 6 years old, you were present."

Grandfather kept the savings in a box. Image: @yollicate_01

Source: TikTok

Gogo and grandpa step up when families need them most

Many South African grandparents are helping raise their grandchildren, with millions of children living in homes where their grandparents play a major caregiving role. In 2023, nearly 8 million children lived in households headed by grandparents, showing how important older family members are in supporting younger generations.

Families often live together because of financial struggles, unemployment, migration, and the high cost of housing. These multi-generational homes help families share expenses, childcare,.., old and daily responsibilities, while also strengthening family bonds and keeping traditions alive.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi melts at the handover of the inheritance

The moment resonated with many viewers, and some believed the money represented more than just cash. Mzansi shared their thoughts on @yollicate_01's page:

zay_rix advised:

"Keep one R100 in your wallet, you will never lack money."

kabelomolefes praised:

"Now this is an ancestor that will make sure you are well taken care of ❤️"

siphazwane added:

"The Bible says a good man leaves an inheritance for his children 🙏🏾."

Vanessa🍒 admitted:

"I know I would've given it back to him😭❤️."

ANELISA SHOSHA🍀🍀 commented:

"That time he needs the money more than you 🥹🥹🥹"

Ashley Nwa-Risimati said:

"My grandfather had so much money he kept it in a bottle and buried it somewhere in the yard, it's been 33years now... we are still digging everywhere we can't find it. Yoh that guy was so selfish."

More Briefly News Stories on inheritances and payouts

A South African woman from Kanana shared a video of herself building property from scratch, with no financial help or family backing behind her.

A South African woman sparked outrage after revealing that she and her son squandered an R1.8 million payout on a lavish lifestyle, with many social media users criticising their spending choices and lack of long-term financial planning.

A woman shared how she sacrificed her entire inheritance to help her brother avoid prison, only to discover during a family dinner years later that he had been innocent all along and wrongly blamed.

Source: Briefly News