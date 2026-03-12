A young woman from Kanana shared a video of herself building property from scratch, with no financial help or family backing behind her

The clip shows the full journey from open land to walls going up, and what she has managed to put together on her own

South Africans flooded the comments with congratulations, with many saying she is a true role model

A woman taking a selfie. Images: @refilwe.fifi.524934

Source: Facebook

One woman from the North West, Refilwe, shared a video on 11 March 2026 that had people stopping to take note. The BEd student, salon owner and entrepreneur from Kanana, posted footage of a property she is building entirely on her own. The clip shows open land between homes, construction workers on site, bricks going up and the early walls of what she is putting together from nothing. Her caption said it all:

"No inheritance. No connections. No funding. No backup. Just a small girl from the township of Kanana building from scratch."

The video shows the progress in stages, from the bare land to the walls starting to take shape. There is no fancy funding, no family money and no one carrying the load for her. It's just her own effort and determination pushing the project forward.

What it costs to build in SA?

According to property experts at Private Property, building a home in South Africa is no small feat financially. The average cost of building a standard home currently sits between R10 000 and R15 000 per square metre in major centres. Using that as a base, a 200 square metre home could cost around R3 million before you factor in the land, professional fees, council approvals and finishes. For anyone building without a loan or family support, that is a serious amount to manage on your own.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA celebrates woman's property achievement

People were genuinely moved by what Facebook user Refilwe is doing, and the comments on her clip showed it:

@KagontleMolefe said:

"Congratulations gojas."

@NeliswaAnitaGraceGalada said:

"Big girl purchases."

@OumaMotlhongtlhong said:

"Iyoo, I can't wait to visit you, friend. I'm happy for you. I know wena o go get tlhe. I'm so emotional, tlhe, modimo ke star."

@DikeledIMosehla said:

"I will keep on clapping for others until it's my turn, congratulations sis."

@MathapeloMasethi said:

"Look at GOD."

@ModimuLebohangTuse said:

"Congratulations Fifie. I like it when my people shine."

@InnocentiaMamiki said:

"Congratulations, ohhh nana, only God knows your hustle and all your sweat. He definitely came through."

@StellaZulu said:

"You're a true role model."

@TholwaanaThulee said:

"Congratulations Fifie."

Construction workers working on a site. Images: @refilwe.fifi.524934

Source: Facebook

More SA women building their own dreams

Briefly News recently reported on a South African woman who shared a before-and-after video of her home transformation.

A woman who spent most of her life in an informal settlement shared the moment she started building something better for her family, and her progress left people speechless.

A young woman shared how she secured land for less than R5 000 and revealed exactly what her first step toward building a home cost her.

Source: Briefly News