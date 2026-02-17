A young woman posted a TikTok video about a big milestone that she achieved in her life

The lady has plans of building a home, and shared the first step she took toward her dream

She also shared how much it costs to get started on making her goal a reality

A young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video on 19 January 2026 about her progress in becoming a landowner. The lady left people motivated to do the same after she shared her experience so far.

A woman posted about her impressive land purchase. Image: @ofileboye

Source: TikTok

The TikTokker was delighted about achieving independence and stability in her life. She celebrated the major win in her journey toward homeownership with a wholesome update video.

In a post on TikTok, a young lady @ofileboye shared that she was delighted to announce that she officially owns a piece of land. The woman revealed that she paid R4 000 to secure a plot. She danced to a viral song on TikTok in celebration of her big girl purchase. Watch the young lady dancing below:

South Africa inspired by land owning lady

Many people admired how the young woman used the little money she had to secure a plot. She gave people ideas about how they could secure land without a lot of money. Looking at the price, she likely secured communal land, which is secured by obtaining permission to occupy from the chief of the rural area. Most showered the new landowner with compliments over her major achievement. Read people's comments below:

The lady who secured a piece of land inspired others. Image: @ofileboye

Source: UGC

Queen supported the woman against haters:

"Some took this video personally yohh haii the comments😂😭bathong le gore ba nale di stand bona ba😭nna ke inspired🥰"

Miss Charlie also rallied behind the young lady:

"I don’t understand the hate in these comments, but congratulations, stranger❤✨ proud to see a sis owning land. 🥰"

ma.asi was inspired by the woman:

"So wish to buy one for myself I'm in Pretoria 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰, congratulations meskat 💖"

Samu💯❤️ applauded the young lady:

"Even if it was R200 my sister you bought with your very own money 🥰. I'm proud of you, I'm buying mine soon as well😍"

Dee. encouraged the lady to be proud of her purchase:

"Congratulations, darling. I'm happy for you, stranger. Doesn't matter how much ke tjhelete ya hao n kesa hao. You achieved something, celebrate❤️"

Lonnie wa Mokopane shared her own progress with owning property:

"Age 33 I just got mine last year, December 😊😊😊😊😊😊big achievement."

Dabulamanzi was impressed by the independent woman:

"You remind me of my sister sekathi buthi I bought myself a house. Keep on growing up, have your own things."

Other Briefly News stories about building homes

Source: Briefly News