A South African woman shared her journey of quietly purchasing land and building her dream home without informing family members until construction was 80% complete

Content creator @katlego.nonyane.796 revealed her impressive double-story modern home featuring a pool, balcony, huge glass sliding doors, and spacious outdoor areas

The TikToker emphasized how maintaining privacy during the building process gave her peace, eliminating pressure while allowing her vision to materialize at her own pace

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One woman shared her story of how she only revealed building her dream home to family members when it was 80 percent complete. Images: @katlego.nonyane.796

Source: Facebook

A South African woman has inspired many with her decision to keep her home-building journey private until it was nearly finished. Content creator @katlego.nonyane.796 shared her experience on TikTok, revealing that she only showed her impressive property to family members when it was 80% complete.

In the video, she explains her philosophy:

"We bought our land and built our home in silence, revealing it to family only when it was 80% complete. The power of privacy gave us peace—no pressure, no endless questions, just our vision coming to life at our own pace. A reminder that sometimes, the best things grow in quiet."

The content creator also included clips showing the remarkable contrast between her previous circumstances and her current lifestyle. She mentioned that people used to joke about her old car, but the video showcases her stunning double-story modern home with luxurious features including a swimming pool, expansive yard, wraparound balcony, large glass sliding doors, and stylish outdoor entertainment areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What makes her achievement even more impressive is that she purchased the land and built the house debt-free, without financing through a bank. She explained that while others focused on less important pursuits, she remained dedicated to different financial goals.

View the Facebook post here.

Building vs buying a home in South Africa

For many South Africans, the decision to build rather than buy a home comes with significant financial considerations. Data shows that building a home typically costs 20-30% more on average than purchasing an existing property. However, the long-term benefits can outweigh these initial expenses.

Building a new home eliminates transfer duties, which can be substantial when buying an existing property. New constructions also tend to be more energy-efficient and require less maintenance in the early years, providing cost savings over time. Additionally, homeowners can claim depreciation on newly built properties, offering tax advantages.

One lady shared her story of revealing her dream home to her family after she was almost done with her building project. Images: @katlego.nonyane.796

Source: Facebook

South Africans inspired by the private approach

The comment section filled with South Africans expressing admiration for the woman's strategy of privacy:

@Nomonde_Nomonde defined the ultimate privacy:

"Privacy is finishing it, then revealing. Congratulations by the way."

@Man_Lawre_II planned to be even more private:

"The only way mine are gonna know is when it's time to move in."

@Reshoketswe_Pebetsi_Sefala took privacy to the extreme:

"I built and moved in. It's been 5 years, my family doesn't know my house until I get that dream job."

@Ziyanda_Ntandokazi found inspiration:

"Thank you yaz... I'll do that when I finally get the blessing of building my kids a home yaz."

@Peekay_Mathiso_Zikhali_Jojo was considering the reveal:

"I haven't revealed it, I think it's time I tell them now."

Related housing stories

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who celebrated getting closer to building her dream home thanks to a stokvel where members buy bricks for each other.

recently reported on a woman who celebrated getting closer to building her dream home thanks to a stokvel where members buy bricks for each other. A young lady shared her disappointing experience after investing her own money and effort into building a rental flat at her family home, only to have her mother take over all the profits.

In a shocking discovery, a family learned their tenant had secretly converted their residential property into a popular nightclub named "Chez Toi," complete with unauthorized renovations including a pool, outdoor kitchen, and bar areas.

Source: Briefly News