South African motorists are paying R28.06 per litre for 95-octane petrol in June 2026, but without government taxes and levies, the price would drop

The taxes making up the difference include the General Fuel Levy, Customs and Excise duty, the Road Accident Fund levy and the Slate Levy

Industry experts and opposition politicians are calling for a permanent reduction in fuel taxes, arguing that high levies are driving up the cost of living

A person fuilling fuel in their car. Images: Muhammadsainudin Sa-i/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South African motorists are paying much more at the pump than they need to, and a breakdown of exactly where the money goes is making people very angry.

BusinessTech reported on 14 June 2026 that if government-imposed taxes and levies were removed from the fuel price, 95-octane petrol would cost R21.40 per litre instead of the current R28.06. The R6.66 difference per litre goes straight to the state through four separate charges.

It more or less the same playing out for diesel. The current price for 0.05% sulphur diesel sits at R27.93 per litre, but taking out the taxes and it drops to R21.87. For 0.005% sulphur diesel, the price falls from R28.76 to R22.70 per litre.

Why the fuel price keeps climbing

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO, Wayne Duvenage, said South Africans can no longer afford what the government is charging them at the pump. He argued that corruption and poor management cost the country far more than what fuel levies bring in. He explained that cutting the tax burden would force government to become more efficient.

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The Automobile Association's CEO, Bobby Ramagwede, pointed out that high fuel taxes do not only hurt drivers. Because fuel costs feed into the price of almost everything else, from food to transport, the levies push up inflation on everything. He said low-income households feel the price increases the hardest.

Democratic Alliance finance spokesperson Dr Mark Burke has been pushing for a permanent fuel tax reduction. He said the average South African taxpayer already pays between eight and twelve different forms of tax, including VAT, income tax, fuel levies and rates. He added:

"We should be a prosperous country. We should be a place that's able to tap into the resources for the benefit of South Africans."

Some relief on the way

There is a small amount of good news. The Central Energy Fund has indicated that motorists could see some relief at the pumps in July 2026.

A stronger rand and better conditions in global oil markets have pushed fuel over-recoveries into positive territory. Petrol's over-recovery is expected to result in a reduction of R1.50 per litre, and diesel by R1.96 per litre.

However, the National Treasury's decision to fully restore fuel taxes will reduce some of those savings.

A person tapping to pay. Images: Maria Korneeva/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on South African fuel prices

Briefly News recently reported on a motorist whose frustration at a petrol station amid rising fuel prices went viral.

recently reported on a motorist whose frustration at a petrol station amid rising fuel prices went viral. Bus fares started going up as diesel costs climbed, and what the taxi industry advised its members to do in response divided many.

South African motorists were heading for a decent fuel price drop in June, but a government decision cut into the good news, and drivers were not happy about it.

Source: Briefly News