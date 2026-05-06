A South African motorist’s attempt to beat the petrol price hike ended in frustration after he encountered long queues at the station

The video resonated with many as fuel prices increased sharply across the country

The situation highlighted the growing pressure on consumers and the everyday challenges caused by rising living costs

As fuel prices continue to climb, many South Africans are feeling the pressure, and one man’s experience captured exactly why.

The picture on the left showed the man sharing his frustration with the cost of living in SA. Image: @tyron.relates

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @tyron.relates on 5 May 2026 showed a motorist’s frustration at a petrol station just before the fuel price hike. He shared his bad experience and explained that he planned to fill up with R200 worth of petrol before the hike, only to be met with unexpectedly long queues.

His experience reflects a broader reality faced by many motorists across the country. As of 6 May 2026, fuel prices increased significantly, with petrol rising by more than R3 per litre. This sharp increase has placed additional strain on already stretched household budgets.

The rush to fill up before price changes is not new, but it often leads to overcrowded stations and long waiting times. For many drivers, the inconvenience becomes part of the cost-saving effort, as they try to avoid paying higher prices the following day.

How much did fuel increase by in May 2026?

Effective May 6, 2026, South African fuel prices will increase significantly, with petrol rising by R3.27 per litre and diesel by R6.19 per litre. In Gauteng, 95 unleaded petrol will cost R26.63 per litre, while diesel (0.005%) will reach R32.30 per litre. These hikes, driven by global oil instability and a weaker rand, will cause widespread increases in transport and goods costs.

Social media users quickly related to the situation, sharing their own experiences and frustrations just like user @tyron.relates. Many pointed out how even small fuel increases can have a ripple effect, impacting transport costs, food prices, and overall living expenses.

The viral video serves as a reminder of how everyday moments can reflect larger economic challenges. What started as a simple trip to the petrol station quickly became a snapshot of the pressures facing South Africans in a time of rising costs.

Tyrone on the left shared his frustration with long queue at the petrol station. Image: @tyron.relates

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi complain about the increased fuel prices

Cale_public_acc explained:

“Fuel taxes are percentages, not fixed; so when fuel costs rise, taxes and prices go up too.”

Mr Kahn786 shared:

“I run a garage, and yesterday was insane. 😂”

Karmini Pillay-Rangan said:

“I can’t even take a drive to cool off. 😳”

Luke Visser noted:

“The first two stations I passed had no petrol. 🥲”

blondkarma joked:

“If I got up last week, I’d be on time for work.”

Oliver Bate commented:

“New world order.”

Mythical_R3 said:

“Petrol and diesel will be in heaven before us. 😂”

Cowboy joked:

“Get a horse as I did.”

Rayann McTaggart shared:

“It’s becoming unaffordable; I can’t even take my kids to activities, it costs me around R900 a week just for transport.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about petrol prices

A routine petrol stop turned confusing after unexpected limits were introduced, leaving one driver questioning what was really happening.

South African motorists queued at a Shell garage in Johannesburg on 31 March, trying to tank up before the April fuel price hike hit.

Motorists rushed to fill fuel containers ahead of the impending R3 price increase due to geopolitical tensions.

Source: Briefly News