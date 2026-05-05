A South African driver gave a rare, detailed look into how much delivery workers actually earn, breaking down per-order income and real monthly potential

Her experience showed that earnings depend heavily on volume, consistency, and external costs like fuel and vehicle maintenance

The video also sparked debate around tipping culture, with many questioning how much customers contribute to drivers’ livelihoods

A South African delivery driver has pulled back the curtain on the realities of working in the country’s fast-growing gig economy, offering a detailed breakdown of how much drivers can realistically earn, and what it actually takes to get there.

The picture on the left showed Nokuthula standing in front of her delivery bike. Image: @nokuthula.mk.mamp

Source: TikTok

A woman posted a video on 3 May 2026, and Nokuthula, who works through platforms like Takealot and Mr D, responded to a flood of questions from curious viewers asking about her income. Rather than giving a vague answer, she explained the structure of her earnings, highlighting both the opportunities and the pressures that come with the job.

She explained that drivers are paid per delivery, with a base rate of around R27 for collecting and dropping off an order. Additional distance can increase that amount slightly, with roughly R2 added for trips beyond a 3km radius. However, she stressed that the actual earnings per order can vary widely depending on factors like location, demand, and traffic, with some deliveries averaging closer to R70.

While that figure may sound promising, she made it clear that consistent income depends heavily on volume. According to her, drivers need to complete between 15 and 20 deliveries per day to reach around R5,000 per fortnight. That means long hours on the road, often in unpredictable conditions, with fuel costs and vehicle wear also cutting into profits.

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How much do drivers really make?

Nokuthula Mamp shared that during one particularly busy period, she completed around 170 deliveries and earned just over R7,000 in two weeks. However, she emphasised that this level of performance requires discipline, time, and a reliable vehicle.

One of her strongest points was the role of customer tips. She noted that tips can significantly boost earnings, sometimes making the difference between a slow day and a profitable one. Her message to viewers was simple but direct, tipping drivers matters more than many people realise.

Her breakdown has since sparked conversation online, with many South Africans debating whether gig economy workers are fairly compensated and whether customers should take more responsibility in supporting drivers.

The screenshot on the left captured Nokuthula breaking down how much she made. Image: @nokuthula.mk.mamp

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi appreciated the salary transparency

Mpopo claimed:

“Uber Eats, I make 4k in 4 days.”

$.K@¥11sa broke it down:

“R350 a day is R2450 a week, so around R5k per fortnight is small money.”

Ole questioned:

“Where are you working? Mr D's drivers get paid every Wednesday.”

Baba Kah Sbhombolozi asked:

“Is it possible to do deliveries using a vehicle?”

Asa Aya warned:

“This job is better with a bike; I spent too much fixing my car.”

La Ephy said:

“I have a 2016 VW up. I’m deciding whether to sell it or use it for Mr D.”

Wizzy asked:

“Does Takealot pay back petrol, or do you spend like R3k for fuel?”

Lungsta asked:

“Is it possible to work part-time?”

Nokuthula Mk Mampone explained:

“Bike drivers aim for 200–300 orders and can make up to R11k, especially month-end.”

SilverFoxRZA 🇿🇦 said:

“We get paid every Wednesday in Midrand.”

Lil commented:

“The profit is small, but something is better than nothing.”

Star shared:

“The toll on my car wasn’t worth it, especially during rush hour.”

Juddy Mapule said:

“My GPS gives wrong directions, and I lose petrol.”

Vura80 noted:

“E-bikes save on fuel and maintenance.”

Mamaneo asked:

“Do you get tips with your pay or after delivery?”

Zandile Maake challenged:

“Show us your payslip, I’ve never seen that R2 per km.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about delivery drivers

A DoorDash driver received a huge surprise when they were called to the Oval Office to deliver Donald Trump’s order Read more: https://briefly.co.za/people/239600-relatable-president-donald-trump-tips-driver-100-white-house-takeaway-delivery/

A South African businessman surprised a struggling delivery driver with a R2,000 cashtip after noticing he was stuck with car trouble Read more: https://briefly.co.za/people/family-relationships/234918-what-rich-people-man-tips-delivery-driver-r2k-reaction-melts-hearts/

A South African woman’s Shein delivery experience has sparked online discussion after the driver requested a photo as proof of delivery Read more: https://briefly.co.za/people/218409-i-speechless-woman-shares-how-shein-delivery-driver-requests-photo-proof-delivery/

Source: Briefly News