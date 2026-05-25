PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— The African National Congress (ANC) missed a parliamentary timeline for nominating lawmakers to the Phala Phala impeachment panel. The organization failed to hit the 22 May 2026 cutoff established by Speaker Thoko Didiza because of an internal dispute regarding committee assignments between chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Fikile Mbalula and the ANC's Chief Whip clashed over the Phala Phala impeachment committee. Images: Guillem Sartorio/AFP and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

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As reported by the Sunday Times, this holdup jeopardizes the launch of the panel's operations, preventing members from convening, choosing a leader, or scheduling activities. While rival political organizations like the Democratic Alliance (DA), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) finalized their selections on time, the ANC remained the sole group to miss the cutoff.

ANC misses Phala Phala panel cutoff

Insiders note that Ntuli wants to appoint seasoned legislators with past ad hoc panel experience, whereas Mbalula supports alternative individuals, such as Doris Mpapane, Donald Selamolela, and Boyce Maneli. Mbalula indicated that the official roster of ANC delegates would be introduced to the legislature in the upcoming days. Insiders noted that the deadlock must be settled by the ANC’s highest leadership structure, which will guide Mbalula and Ntuli toward a resolution. EFF representative Sinawo Thambo raised objections to the delay, noting that it compromises the parliament's duty to oversee the executive branch. Didiza plans to release the comprehensive roster shortly. The Citizen requested feedback from ANC national representative Mahlengi Bhengu regarding the situation.

ANC backs Cyril Ramaphosa

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the ANC supported Ramaphosa's decision after the Constitutional Court ruling. However, their stance left South Africans deeply unimpressed.

Source: Briefly News