ANC Misses Deadline To Submit Names for Impeachment Committee
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— The African National Congress (ANC) missed a parliamentary timeline for nominating lawmakers to the Phala Phala impeachment panel. The organization failed to hit the 22 May 2026 cutoff established by Speaker Thoko Didiza because of an internal dispute regarding committee assignments between chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
As reported by the Sunday Times, this holdup jeopardizes the launch of the panel's operations, preventing members from convening, choosing a leader, or scheduling activities. While rival political organizations like the Democratic Alliance (DA), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) finalized their selections on time, the ANC remained the sole group to miss the cutoff.
ANC misses Phala Phala panel cutoff
Insiders note that Ntuli wants to appoint seasoned legislators with past ad hoc panel experience, whereas Mbalula supports alternative individuals, such as Doris Mpapane, Donald Selamolela, and Boyce Maneli. Mbalula indicated that the official roster of ANC delegates would be introduced to the legislature in the upcoming days. Insiders noted that the deadlock must be settled by the ANC’s highest leadership structure, which will guide Mbalula and Ntuli toward a resolution. EFF representative Sinawo Thambo raised objections to the delay, noting that it compromises the parliament's duty to oversee the executive branch. Didiza plans to release the comprehensive roster shortly. The Citizen requested feedback from ANC national representative Mahlengi Bhengu regarding the situation.
ANC backs Cyril Ramaphosa
Similarly, Briefly News reported that the ANC supported Ramaphosa's decision after the Constitutional Court ruling. However, their stance left South Africans deeply unimpressed.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za