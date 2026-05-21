VEREENIGING, GAUTENG— An informal trader in Vereeniging, Gauteng, got into a confrontation with members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on 21 May 2026 during an anti-illegal immigration march. The group tried to remove his stall, but he resisted.

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A local defended his stall during a tense march in Vereeniging. Image: Tebogo Mokwena/Briefly News

Source: Original

Briefly News witnessed the altercation between a community member and MK Party members. Tensions were high as community members marched through town, demanding that businesses illegally operated by foreign nationals be shut down. The march took place a day after foreign nationals in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, .

Community members protect his stall

The local informal trader rushed to his stall as community members were removing it; the stall was attached to others. A fierce argument followed between the party members and the stall owner. In the Briefly News video posted on Facebook, an MK Party member warned the trader they would dismantle the stall if he allowed foreign nationals to rent it. The man insisted the stall was his, and his associate defended him, saying the trader was away stocking.

View the video here:

Was the strike legal?

Members of the South African Police Service accompanied Department of Labour inspectors who inspected businesses in Vereeniging. One inspector, speaking to Briefly News on condition of anonymity, said the march began in the morning. Community members and the MK Party proceeded to the old Taxi Rank in Vereeniging. Another party member, who wished to remain anonymous, told Briefly News the party will continue the operation until 30 June, when a major march against illegal immigration will take place.

Foreign national arrested in Johannesburg

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an illegal foreign national learned the hard way not to disturb operations when he was arrested for comments he made about South Africans. The gent's taunts turned to pleas as they cuffed him.

Source: Briefly News