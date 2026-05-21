Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s former manager, Michael K. Fisher, broke his silence in support of her allegations against Bonko Khoza

He claimed they managed the actress's career at the time of the alleged incident and had access to relevant evidence and communications

Social media users reacted strongly, with some supporting Nirvana and others defending Bonko Khoza

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Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s former manager broke his silence on the Bonko Khoza drama. Image: nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s former manager, Michael K. Fisher, has broken their silence on the sexual assault allegations she levelled against her former co-star, Bonko Khoza. The former manager alleged that they were responsible for handling Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s career affairs at the time that Khoza allegedly violated her.

On Wednesday, 20 May 2026, Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku shared evidence to back up her claims against Bonko Khoza. As South Africans weighed in on the Instagram post, which consisted of screenshots of emails, her former manager joined the conversation.

Former manager claims Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku was warned

On Thursday, 21 May, X (Twitter) user @MaDhlomo_ shared a screenshot of a comment from Nokwe-Mseleku’s former manager, Michael K. Fisher. In the comment, Fisher alleged that an influential person was present on set and confirmed that Nirvana had been violated.

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“I have just become aware of Ms Nokwe-Mseleku's public efforts. As Ms Nokwe-Mseleku's former manager, I have knowledge of the events following the incident. As her managers, we had thoroughly evaluated all evidentiary material made available to us, including at least one text message to Ms Nokwe-Mseleku from personnel with authority who was present at the shoot. The text message confirmed that Ms Nokwe-Mseleku was subjected to inappropriate behaviour on the set,” the former manager said.

They also claimed that there were attempts to silence the former Outlaws actress. The former manager gave an example where Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku was warned that she would be cancelled if she pursued the matter further.

“We also had to witness a sustained campaign to silence Ms Nokwe-Mseleku. Indeed, I recall one Zoom meeting where Ms Nokwe-Mseleku was warned that her entire career would be derailed if she pursued this matter. That warning obviously has come to pass,” part of the comment reads.

Michael K. Fisher applauded Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku for speaking out against alleged abuse of power.

“I salute Ms Nokwe-Mseleku for her courage. She is a trailblazer for all women, both in South Africa and globally. As the father of a daughter, I greatly appreciate the fight she is taking up for all women and girls, both in South Africa and abroad,” Fisher concluded.

See the screenshot below:

SA reacts to Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s former manager's comment

The post gained traction and sparked mixed reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@The_Sojourner__ said:

“There is a text message from a person with authority who was present that confirms her version of the event. They must go to court. Nirvana can win it.”

@TebogoN61063 remarked:

“Bonko, my brother, we’re standing with you till the very end.”

@ZawadiMs commented:

“As a mother to a daughter. As mother to a son.”

Mzansi reacted to Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s ex-manager's comment. Image: nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

Bomb Productions responds to Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku’s allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Bomb Productions officially broke its silence on the allegations made by former Red Ink actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku against co-star Bonko Khoza.

The production company outlined the processes that it undertook after Nokwe-Mseleku accused Khoza of sexually assaulting her while filming a scene on set.

Source: Briefly News