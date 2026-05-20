A vehicle “test” in Texas quickly escalated into a situation that drew police attention and an arrest

Online users turned the incident into a mix of jokes, disbelief, and heated debate

The story spread fast across social media, with reactions focusing on what the driver was trying to prove

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He had to climb out the window after Cybertruck failed his test. Image: @plunder studios/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A Facebook post from Texas has been making the rounds after a vehicle test went wrong and ended up drawing police attention. The story has since instigated a lot of online reaction.

The FOX 4 News Facebook post on 19 May 2026 tells how a Texas man has been arrested after police say he deliberately drove a Tesla Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake while trying to test its “wade mode” feature. The stunt didn’t end well as the vehicle became submerged and had to be recovered, while the incident quickly blew up online.

Police say the driver intentionally entered the water to see how the truck would perform, but things escalated fast once the vehicle went deeper than it could safely handle. What was meant to be a “test” turned into a full-on rescue situation, followed by an arrest.

Jimmy Jack McDaniel was the man who was arrested for the incident. Image:@plunder studios/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Why the car's water feature backfired

The idea behind the attempt was to push the Cybertruck’s water-crossing ability. But instead of a controlled shallow test, the vehicle ended up in deep enough water to overwhelm its limits.

The Tesla Cybertruck does have a feature often called “wade mode,” which helps protect the battery during short, shallow water crossings like flooded roads or brief streams. It’s not designed for lakes, deep water, or anything close to full submersion, and definitely not for treating it like a boat.

The electric pickup is designed for heavy-duty use, offering strong towing capacity, large cargo space, and multiple onboard power outlets for tools and equipment. It also includes different drive modes for varying terrain.

Social media users didn't hold back

Once the story hit Facebook and other platforms, the reactions came in fast — mostly jokes, disbelief, and a lot of “what was he thinking?” energy. Some of the most intriguing comments on FOX 4 News' Facebook page:

Adriann Cedillo said:

“Put it in a bag of rice 😂😂”

Amy Medlen wrote:

“I mean how else are you supposed to test it 😂”

Trampus Adams stated:

“He drove it where it belongs. At the bottom of the lake”

Mike Taylor exclaimed:

“This is why aliens don't visit us.”

Ray Romero commented:

“An abundance of money does not necessarily mean an abundance of common sense.”

Tiffany Martinez said:

“Only in the USA lmao 🤣 driving your own money into water”

Sunkissed Apollonia wrote:

“So what is ‘wade mode’ then if he cant drive it into a lake?”

Marc Cassens asked:

“Electric car + water... what could go wrong???”

More Briefly News Stories on cybertrucks

A viral video shows a Tesla Cybertruck being spotted in Pretoria, drawing attention and mixed reactions from South Africans as the unusual sight quickly circulated online.

A viral report shows Justin Bieber giving fans a glimpse of his luxury car collection, which reportedly includes high-end vehicles such as a Mercedes-Benz G63 and a Tesla Cybertruck, drawing attention online as fans reacted to his expensive taste in cars.

A viral post showing a Tesla Cybertruck in Cape Town sparked mixed reactions online, with South Africans debating everything from its unusual design to its presence on local roads.

Source: Briefly News