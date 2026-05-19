A quirky, tiny, unusual car was spotted on South Africa's roads

The Microlino is a modern take on a retro-style micro-car, designed as a small electric option for getting around in cities more efficiently

Online reactions from Mzansi users quickly turned the sighting into a light hearted thread filled with playful commentary

The driver casually drove his car on the road. Image: @Mit-Mak Motors

Source: Facebook

A Facebook video has left South Africans amused after an extremely tiny vehicle was seen on the road. The unusual car quickly sparked curiosity among South Africans.

The clip, posted by Mit-Mak Motors on 17 May 2026, shows a bright orange, extremely compact car moving through a busy intersection, drawing attention for its toy-like size and unconventional build as it navigates normal traffic. The driver of the vehicle seems unbothered as he navigates the roads in his car.

The creator, which is a car dealership, amusingly highlighted the post saying:

"Only in South Africa. South Africans are built different!"

The microlino is another tiny car, and it's powered by electricity. Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Small vehicles designed for city use

Its unusual proportions resembled those of the Microlino car, a compact, fully electric “bubble car” designed for urban mobility, inspired by the classic 1950s BMW Isetta-style microcars. It is built for two passengers and focuses on efficient, lightweight transport rather than long-distance driving or ha.

It offers a top speed of around 90 km/h and a driving range of up to 228 km, depending on the battery size, with simple household charging that takes a few hours. The vehicle is positioned as a practical, low-footprint alternative for city use, emphasising easy parking, low energy consumption, and minimal space requirements.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans found the sight humourous

Mzansi users did not hold back, turning the post into a comedy thread filled with comparisons, jokes, and disbelief at the vehicle’s size and build. This is what users said on Mit-Mak Motor's page:

Lewi Nduru said:

“Built different and you chasing other Africans🖕.”

James Bonto wrote:

“Looks like something from Toys R Us 😂”

La-Cara La-Cara stated:

“We are very happy people, and we are taken advantage of.”

Partias Kingkotini Shillenge guessed:

“An engine and a tank will last you a month.”

Tumelo Faith Thekiso commented:

“52CC Ryobi 2 stroke engine 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Marlon Waldman exclaimed:

“Yoh if a Suzuki Espresso bumps this car, it will be a write off.”

Musa Monde Matebese added:

“I guess someone wanted a mini mini convertible lol.”

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Source: Briefly News