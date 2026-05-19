A playful video of Helen Zille navigating heavy construction machinery in Cape Town sparked widespread reactions online

The video posted on TikTok showed the DA service delivery activation, accompanied by a sharp political message directed to the ANC

Social media users praised the politician's wit and infrastructure focus, while others called for a younger generation to step into power

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Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis used the public interaction to make a direct reference to upcoming governance goals in Gauteng. Image: @helenzille

Source: TikTok

An unexpected display of heavy machinery operation ignited a debate across Mzansi social media channels.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @helenzille on 19 May 2026, garnering massive views and comments from an entertained online community.

In a lighthearted gesture, the City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis stood beside a road roller, joking that the machine is exactly what gogo Helen intends to do to the ANC in Johannesburg. The camera then reveals DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille at the steering wheel, actively navigating the steamroller through the streets of Gugulethu.

Helen Zille takes a playful jab at the ANC

The camera then revealed DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille at the steering wheel, actively navigating the steamroller through the streets of Gugulethu. The moment serves as a playful political jab ahead of local governance shifts. The creator, TikTok user @helenzille’s video contrasts the DA’s infrastructure projects in Cape Town with the challenges facing Johannesburg.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves gogo Helen’s humorous side

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from an online community, which praised the DA leader’s political drive. Many viewers expressed admiration for Helen’s bold video tactics, light-heartedly labelling the veteran official a top-tier digital content creator. Some praised her social media team, stating that the continuous display of active municipal service delivery was making them believe she could restore Johannesburg’s infrastructure. One viewer, however, opposed the stance, arguing that it was time for senior political figures to step aside and allow younger politicians to step forward.

Viewers said they believed that infrastructure projects were a key to winning over sceptical voters. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Unathi Marubelela Mamdakane said:

"Ola Magogo 🥰. Wenza kahle (you're doing well)."

User @Nyime Safari Lodge shared:

"Your social media team needs a raise."

User @thelightUrie added:

"Helen, you are one of the best content creators and comedians in SA. Thank you 😂."

User @Magayise The General shared:

"I'm starting to trust you, gogo 🥺."

User @Shaun Geldenhuys commented:

"Funny how construction workers get fined for operating a plant without proper licenses, but government officials can do as they please."

User @themaculture said:

"Reality is who needs a gogo to lead JHB? Politicians must learn to let it go and allow young, capable leadership."

3 Briefly News articles about Helen Zille

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Johannesburg's mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, traded her snorkel for a fishing rod and took on the City of Johannesburg a few days after her pothole swim caught major attention.

Source: Briefly News