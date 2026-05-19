The safety of drivers has come into sharp focus after a video circulating on social media shows an alleged e-hailing driver attack in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on 17 May 2026.

Footage caught on the dashcam shows two armed assailants robbing the driver of his cellphone and cash during the 1:30-minute incident

This comes shortly after JMPD arrested a suspect linked to a separate viral e-hailing hijacking incident in Soweto

The police have nabbed the driver in a Soweto e-hailing driver attack. Images: @JoburgMPD/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - Concern around the safety of e-hailing services has intensified after disturbing footage of another alleged attack on a driver surfaced online.

Footage of an alleged incident circulating on social media is reported to have taken place in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on 17 May 2026.

E-hailing driver attack caught on camera

The dashcam video, which has been widely shared online, appears to show a supposed passenger pulling the emergency brake while another suspect enters the vehicle through the passenger window and begins assaulting the driver. The armed assailants then proceed to rob the driver of his cellphone and cash during the roughly 1:30-minute clip.

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The latest incident comes just days after the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit arrested a suspect with a separate viral hijacking of an Uber driver in Soweto.

See the shocking video of the incident here:

Suspect in another attack apprehended

Reports by crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee say JMPD officers arrested a 20-year-old man in connection after they acted swiftly following the footage of the incident went viral online. The suspect was traced to a residence in Zola 3, Soweto, during an operation conducted on Sunday and was arrested after allegedly matching the description of one of the individuals seen in the video.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine whether more suspects were involved in the hijacking.

JMPD Commissioner Patrick Jaca praised the rapid response by officers, saying the arrest reflects the department’s commitment to tackling violent crime targeting e-hailing operators and commuters.

Westbury e-hailing driver mugged

In similar news, an e-hailing driver was attacked in Westbury, Johannesburg. This comes after four men requested a ride and allegedly robbed him of his phone and cash. The incident was captured on dashcam footage on 2 March 2026, clearly showing the suspects’ faces. The driver was left shaken, though unharmed. Mzansi reacted with anger and frustration as this was not the first or second time something like this had happened. People recalled previous cases where suspects were caught after being exposed on camera.

A screenshot of the attack on an e-hailing driver in Elodrado Park. Image: @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

E-hailing driver killed and torched in Soweto

Previously, Briefly News reported that one person died following a brutal crime at the Maponya Mall in Soweto. The individual, who is believed to be an e-hailing driver, was shot dead on Wednesday, 13 August 2025. He was then burned inside the vehicle as his attackers set the car alight. Shoppers were also forced to run to safety as the violence broke out at the mall.Police have confirmed that two others were also injured in the attack.

Source: Briefly News