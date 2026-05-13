Advocate Shaun Abrahams has weighed in on the National Prosecuting Authority's handling of Joe Sibanyoni's case

Abrahams is a former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and is now representing the Mpumalanga taxi boss

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the case and Abrahams' comments about the organisation he previously led

Advocate Shaun Abrahams has slammed the NPA over its handling of the Joe Sibanyoni case. Image: Gianluigi Guercia (Getty Images)/ @tndaba (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

MPUMALANGA – Former National Prosecution Authority (NPA) head, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, is not happy with the agency he once led over its handling of Joe Sibanyoni’s case.

Sibanyoni, also known as Ferrari, is a prominent Mpumalanga taxi boss who was arrested on 12 May 2026. The taxi boss was arrested alongside Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza. They made their first appearance before the Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court on 13 May 2026.

The trio were arrested allegedly on extortion-related charges, but more details about the charges have not been made available. It is understood that the charges stem from a complaint laid by a Mpumalanga businessman, and are not related to the work of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Abrahams criticises the NPA over the lack of information

Speaking to eNCA outside the courtroom before court proceedings got underway, Advocate Abrahams, who is representing Sibayoni, expressed frustration with how the matter had been handled. He stated that the State had been silent regarding the case, saying that the Investigating Officer switched off his phone, and the Director of Public Prosecutions didn’t get back to them. Ironically, Abrahams used to be the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) from June 2015 to August 2018.

“We are not happy with the game they’re playing,” he stated.

He reiterated that the NPA had been silent regarding what the charges stem from, adding that, from a professional perspective, it was unacceptable.

One suspect yet to be arrested

While the trio appeared in court on 13 May 2026, police were still seeking a fourth suspect. The individual is reportedly well known within the taxi industry and is from Pretoria.

According to eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones, the individual was allegedly close to the late taxi boss Jothan Msibi and Sibanyoni. When the two taxi bosses had a falling out, the individual reportedly sided with Sibanyoni.

Joe Sibanyoni and his two co-accused, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza, appeared in court. Image: @Moloi_Herman1

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to Abrahams’ claims

Social media users weighed in on Abrahams’ complaints, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Scelo Shandu said:

“He must chill. The NPA will get back to them. What the rush?”

Sizwe Luphoko agreed:

“He must relax. We are not playing here.”

Shatta Fiya noted:

“But someone once said that criminals will protect criminals.”

Sue Arinto Basson asked:

“So, he wants special treatment? Ag shame, neh. Wait like everyone else.”

Ntate Maloka agreed:

“They will get back to you. Let them deal with the culprits first, relax.”

Lutendo Musetha stated:

“There's no rush in SA.”

Luvo Kalimashe joked:

“Don't call them, they will call you.”

Stephen Gushure noted:

“So, the former National Director of Public Prosecutions is still practising, and he’s defending ‘criminals’. Lol, he will influence the outcome.”

Matala to stand trial in July

In a related article, it was noted that Vusimuzi Matlala and his four co-accused would stand trial in July 2026.

Briefly News reported that Matlala faced 11 counts of attempted murder, arising from three separate shooting incidents.

The charges are in connection with three separate attempts on the lives of Tebogo Thobejane, Sibanyoni, and DJ Vettys.

Source: Briefly News