Singer and actress Nirvana Nokwe surprised South Africans this week when she got nominated for an Africa Choice Award

Nokwe previously starred in Bomb Productions' drama series Red Ink and Outlaws

South Africans previously commented on Nokwe's sexual assault accusations

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Former 'Red Ink' star Nirvana Nokwe receives a nomination for an Africa Choice Award. Images: NirvanaNokwe

Source: Instagram

Actress Nirvana Nokwe, who recently made headlines when she accused her former Red Ink co-star Bonko Khoza of sexual assault, has been nominated for an Africa Choice Award.

Nokwe trended on social media when she revealed that she has shut down the door to acting.

Sunday World reported on Monday, 1 June 2026, that the Africa Choice Awards recognise rising stars in the entertainment industry. Former House of Zwide star Shalate Sekhabi is nominated for Next Rated Female Star, while former Red Ink actress Nirvana Nokwe earned a nomination for the Most Promising Female Star category.

The South Africa’s entertainment industry is set to take centre stage after the Africa Choice Awards (ACA) revealed its nominees for the prestigious 2026 edition, which will be hosted in Mzansi for the first time.

The Pan-African categories will also feature nominees from countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Cameroon, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The ceremony will take place in September 2026, with organisers expected to announce the exact date in the coming weeks.

Actress Nirvana Nokwe trended on social media in May 2026, when entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account that Bomb Production released a statement on social media after the actress's claims.

South Africans comment on Nokwe's sexual assault allegations

@John_blakki said:

"Bongo did well by declining to write an apology letter to Nokwe; otherwise, he would have sent the wrong impression as of now."

@LindoMkhi replied:

"After listening on there interview on Music pulse, I can safely say, the scene probably triggered her previous experience with sexual abuse... She needs all the help she can get to heal."

@LilaSong responded:

"The production has to side with the suspect; otherwise, it would come off as if they didn't do anything to help her and hold the other party accountable. Also, it has to sustain the image of cast and crew safety. They are in business! Whatever they say doesn't matter, to be honest."

@NtateKheisara reacted:

"You will forever not want us to side with the man in this instance until it's your son who is caught up in these matters."

@LifeOfAPatriot commented:

"Everyone is wrong except her. Everyone from the police to production must lose their jobs for not agreeing with her. All celebrities must be cancelled for not supporting her. A person can just wake up and decide to ruin careers, and it's business as usual."

'Red Ink' star Nirvana Nokwe is nominated for an ACA. Image: AmBlujay

Source: Instagram

Nirvana Nokwe drops new song Consent after sexual assault allegations against Bonko Khoza

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nirvana Nokwe took to social media with her latest artistic project following her sexual assault allegations against fellow actor Bonko Khoza.

The actress was a character on Red Ink in 2023 alongside Bonko Khoza, who was the leading man, on the TV show by Bomb Production.

Nirvana Nokwe's latest efforts to stand up for herself following the accusations she made against the actor raised more eyebrows.

Source: Briefly News