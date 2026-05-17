Former Red Ink actress Nirvana Nokwe is accusing actor Bonko Khoza of sexual assault

Nokwe, who previously starred in Outlaws, broke her silence on her Instagram account on Saturday, 16 May 2026

South Africans commented on Nokwe's allegations on social media on Sunday, 17 May 2026

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Nirvana Nokwe claims 'Red Ink' co-star Bonko Khoza sexually assaulted. Images: NirvanaNokwe

Source: Instagram

Actress and singer Nirvana Nokwe surprised South Africans on Saturday, 16 May 2026, when she accused award-winning Bonko Khoza of sexual assault on set.

The former Outlaws actress recently made headlines after entering the 2025 Miss SA competition.

Khoza, who was previously nominated for 3 SAFTAs, starred opposite Nokwe on Showmax's popular drama series Red Ink.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared screenshots on his X account on 17 May 2026 of Nokwe's email to the producer of Red Ink.

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"Tjo. This part of the email to the executive producer from Nirvana about the alleged Red Ink shoot incident with Bonko is heartbreaking. So, there were witnesses. There was an acknowledgement of wrongdoing. The director allegedly witnessed and reiterated more than once about boundaries. The correspondence with producers dates back to 2024, for those who will ask, 'Why did she not report it?'," said Mphela.

Briefly News contacted Mr Khoza on Sunday, 17 May 2026, for a comment regarding Ms Nokwe's claims. Mr Khoza did not respond to our questions at the time of publishing this article.

Nokwe shares a screenshot on her Instagram account of an email she sent to Bomb Productions.

Social media users comment on Nokwe's allegations

@Am_Blujay said:

"We will always have people defending such behaviour, sad to see."

@SHADOWY_SA reacted:

"After learning what ‘thrusting’ means. To help men who can’t understand how she felt. Here is a scenario. Imagine you’re a straight guy doing a sex scene with a gay guy. He goes off script, thrusts you, and says ‘I got carried away’, implying I was enjoying myself a little too much."

@tshepisotkzee replied:

"Oh, no, Bonko Khoza. Isn’t it that usually actors wear protective garments to create a barrier during intim*te scenes? Plus, intimacy coordinators present to ensure safety? When the team saw him doing something that wasn’t scripted and discussed, did they just continue filming?"

@komanaItu responded:

"I don’t remember seeing her on Red Ink. Shuuu, this is sad. Out of curiosity, in acting, if something like this happens, then what should the conclusion be? They were on scene, he said he takes accountability since he was in character. So what’s the next step? Suspension? Arrest?"

@ht4211 commented:

"The sad thing is that she is the one who will be blacklisted in the industry, we're never gonna see her in any productions, she’s going to be considered “difficult to work with,” and she’s never gonna be booked again, while for Bonko, these accusations will be forgotten by next month."

@sapio963 wrote:

"If he thrust/penetrated her, let's get it right... He wasn't in character. She did not consent, he crossed a line. He ra**d her."

Nirvana Nokwe alleges Bonko Khoza sexually assaulted her on the set of 'Red Ink'. Images: Showmaxonline and BonkoKhoza

Source: Getty Images

Nirvana Nokwe prepares her new single with Master KG after graduating

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nirvana Nokwe was getting ready to release her new single with the talented Master KG.

The singer recently graduated and said she's prioritising her music career over everything else.

She shared a snippet of their new song after recently shooting her shot for Miss South Africa.

Source: Briefly News