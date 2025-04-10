South African actress, Nirvana Nokwe, recently revealed that she has entered the Miss SA 2025 competition

The Umjolo: My Beginning, My End star posted a video of her audition on social media

In her audition video, the talented actress spoke about her passion for driving social change through arts and culture

Actress Nirvana Nokwe took her chances at Miss SA 2025. Image: nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

It's that time again this year. The entries for Miss SA 2025 are now open, and the South African actress, Nirvana Nokwe, has decided to enter the beauty pageant competition.

In an Instagram post on her page, the Umjolo: My Beginning, My End star shared her audition video which she expressed why she had decided to join the competition this year.

"Auditioning is something I am familiar with as an actress, musician and entrepreneur. I have opened a door to unique opportunities and today I audition for you Mzansi," she said.

Nokwe further opened up her passion for driving social change through arts and culture:

"I propose that the sectors of sports, arts and culture as well as other humanities, collaborate to create a new brand of nation building . One that is rooted in consent education, equity design as well as cultural preservation."

The actress posted the video and captioned it:

"Hello South Africa! 🇿🇦 ❤️ #MissSA2025 A new day is emerging for South Africa, where our nation builds again. Marked by transformative changes in Sports, Arts & Culture. These sectors will evolve to benefit all stakeholders, while humanities like philosophy, indigenous healing, and contemporary modalities will be made accessible, contextual, and safe through Sports, Arts & Culture. @official_misssa @official_crown_chasers."

View the video below:

Nirvana Nokwe is excited about entering Miss SA 2025. Image: @nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

