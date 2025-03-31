Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrated his wife Liesl Laurie on the day she was crowned Miss South Africa 2015

Dr Mthombeni shared a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram, declaring his undying love for her

In the comments, Netizens reacted with a mixture of humour and admiration for the celebrity couple

Musa Mthombeni penned a touching tribute to Liesl Laurie on the day she was crowned Miss SA. Image: drmusamthombeni

Musa Mthombeni is his wife and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie-Mtombeni’s biggest fan. The medical doctor and media personality has made a name for himself for showering his wife with praise at every opportunity he gets.

Musa Mthombeni celebrates Liesl Laurie's Miss SA crowning day

Musa Mthombeni recently took to his Instagram account and celebrated 10 years since Liesl Laurie-Mtombeni was crowned Miss South Africa. He shared pictures from the day Liesl was crowned Miss SA in 2015.

Accompanying the nostalgic photos was a touching tribute to his wife. Musa Mthombeni declared his undying love for Liesl Laurie. He also declared that he’d have still married Liesl Laurie even if she hadn’t been crowned Miss South Africa on that night in March 2015. The post was captioned:

“It’s my baby’s 10-year Crowniversary today! On this day 10 years ago, an angel was born. Whether or not that day had happened (it did happen 😛), I know that I would still be married to you! So beautiful. So amazing! Congratulations my baby! 🖤”

Fans celebrate Liesl Laurie-Mtombeni’s crowning day

The post touched netizens’ hearts who reacted with humour and approval. The post also sent several netizens down memory lane.

Here are some of the reactions:

thee_della replied:

“Happy 10th Anniversary to the beautiful MaMthombeni ❤️ and to you too Mr South Africa (by virtue of marriage) 😂.”

vanessa_the_mother reminisced:

“I remember watching her interview the morning after her crown on morning live 😍😍🙌”

stacey_ladyk gushed:

“Yhoo I love how you love your wife!”

tsholzaza_23 said:

“May this type of love locate all the wounded African women. May it be supported by God and his mighty angels 🙌 Women deserve peace.”

_rauha.shilongo suggested:

“She needed to be re-crowned today for the 10-year crowniversary.”

zandilicious_creations joked:

“So, my question to you is; when you saw her being crowned, did you know? 🤔 There goes my baby (in Usher’s voice) 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 but seriously?”

Musa Mthombeni paid tribute to Liesl Laurie on her crowning day. Image: drmusamthombeni

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie celebrate wedding anniversary

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie have a reputation for their public displays of affection.

The couple often keep their followers updated on their relationship with engaging content.

The celebrity couple celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary in October 2024 and also marked four years as a couple. The couple took a vacation to Greece to celebrate their marriage milestone.

Dr Musa Mthombeni qualifies as Diagnostic Radiologist

[It isn't all play and no work for Dr Musa Mthombeni. Briefly News reported that the medical doctor qualified as a certified Diagnostic Radiologist.

Musa shared how hard he had to work to pass his exam and admitted that he hated studying. The media personality and doctor received congratulatory messages from his large following on social media.

