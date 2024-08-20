Inside Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie's 3rd Wedding Anniversary Trip to Greece
- Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are on another vacation to Greece for their third wedding anniversary
- The celebrity couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and also marked four years as a couple
- The couple received love on social media, with people saying they are definitely couple goals
- Briefly News spoke to a relationship expert, Kelley Nele, who spoke about the importance of travelling together
Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are certified globetrotters. The couple have every reason to celebrate this time as they hit a milestone in their marriage.
The Mthombenis enjoy Greece for anniversary
Dr Musa Mthombeni and his beautiful wife, Liesl Laurie, always go on vacation together. Whether they are looking for a breath of fresh air or exploring the world's wonders, the couple makes sure to document their travels.
SA convinced Musa Mthombeni won the R32M Powerball jackpot after going on vacation with Liesl Laurie
Lasizwe even said: "Yaz y'all have really made marriage look beautiful, meaningful and fun at the same time! Congratulations boMtombeni."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Their vacation was extra special this time as they celebrated three years as a married couple.
"Another trip around the sun being married to this awe-inspiring human being! Happy three years married!" they captioned one post. Musa and Liesl had a cute wedding anniversary shoot, which they shared on Instagram.
"August is a very celebratory month in the Mthombeni household. Toast to 3 years married and 4 years of umjolo!"
What Musa and Liesl got up to in Greece
The couple went to Greece, where they visited monumental places like Athens and explored Zakynthos Island. Fans remain in awe of the couple and their willingness to give peeps a glimpse of their marriage adventures.
Relationship expert Kelley Nele spoke to Briefly News about the importance of travelling with a partner.
"Vacationing together can inject some much-needed spontaneity into the relationship, which can increase the level of intimacy in the relationship."
Check out their post below:
SA pokes fun at Musa Mthombeni, says he won the lottery
In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans trolled Dr Musa Mthombeni after he shared a hilarious post. This prompted a tweep to assume that he won the lottery as he is frequently vacationing with his wife.
A doctor made national headlines in 2023 after winning the R32M Powerball jackpot and promised to serve the community.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za
Kelley Nele (Relationship and Sex Educator) Kelley Nele is a Relationship and Sex Educator and writer. She has been coaching individuals for 5 years and edifying people on foundational and advanced topics within the realm of dating, relationships, sex and sexuality via her writing for 2 years. She has successfully written engaging and insightful content for the following publications: Reader’s Digest UK, LGBTQ+ Nation, TransLash and Metro UK.