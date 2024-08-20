Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are on another vacation to Greece for their third wedding anniversary

The celebrity couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and also marked four years as a couple

The couple received love on social media, with people saying they are definitely couple goals

Briefly News spoke to a relationship expert, Kelley Nele, who spoke about the importance of travelling together

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are certified globetrotters. The couple have every reason to celebrate this time as they hit a milestone in their marriage.

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie headed to Greece for their wedding anniversary. Image: @musamthombeni

The Mthombenis enjoy Greece for anniversary

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his beautiful wife, Liesl Laurie, always go on vacation together. Whether they are looking for a breath of fresh air or exploring the world's wonders, the couple makes sure to document their travels.

Lasizwe even said: "Yaz y'all have really made marriage look beautiful, meaningful and fun at the same time! Congratulations boMtombeni."

Their vacation was extra special this time as they celebrated three years as a married couple.

"Another trip around the sun being married to this awe-inspiring human being! Happy three years married!" they captioned one post. Musa and Liesl had a cute wedding anniversary shoot, which they shared on Instagram.

"August is a very celebratory month in the Mthombeni household. Toast to 3 years married and 4 years of umjolo!"

What Musa and Liesl got up to in Greece

The couple went to Greece, where they visited monumental places like Athens and explored Zakynthos Island. Fans remain in awe of the couple and their willingness to give peeps a glimpse of their marriage adventures.

Relationship expert Kelley Nele spoke to Briefly News about the importance of travelling with a partner.

"Vacationing together can inject some much-needed spontaneity into the relationship, which can increase the level of intimacy in the relationship."

Check out their post below:

SA pokes fun at Musa Mthombeni, says he won the lottery

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans trolled Dr Musa Mthombeni after he shared a hilarious post. This prompted a tweep to assume that he won the lottery as he is frequently vacationing with his wife.

A doctor made national headlines in 2023 after winning the R32M Powerball jackpot and promised to serve the community.

