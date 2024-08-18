Sol Phenduka has the tea on SA women, something he was all too happy to share online on the timeline

The Podcast and Chill co-host sparked wild chatter when he warned gents about their huns and their ways

His talk of seeing them getting up to things sent Mzansi into a wild spin as X users flooded his mentions

'Podcast and Chill' co-host Sol Phenduka made a heavy claim about SA groove huns. Images: @Solphendukaa

Source: Twitter

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka has the tea on South African women and what he sees them getting up to.

The DJ enthusiastically claimed to have a front-row seat to what local girls did under the cover of darkness.

Sol Phenduka spills tea on groove huns

And so, too, given his line of work.

He dropped a loaded file to X in the wee hours of Sunday.

"I won't lie, gents. A lot of you, your women, cheat on you. I see things as a DJ ebsuku (at night)."

If he was planning to rattle psyches, the usually chirpy entertainer's post struck a heavy chord, drawing plenty of reactions from social media users.

Heavy topic strikes Mzansi's chord

It garnered over 600,000 views 16 hours after he took to posting it at 1:11.

Adding to its impact were the almost 10,000 likes, 2000 reposts and 1000 replies it attracted. Plenty concurred, supposing that women cheated more than men.

Briefly News looks at the funny, spiced-up reactions, with plenty of advice against dating groovists from the masses.

@Cheez__sa wrote:

"That's why we don't date groovists, Sol."

@ta_marah7 said:

"Those are groovists, Sol, not women."

@MajorDefender added:

"Just say you saw your friend’s girl cheating on him, and you wanna pass a message."

@EdwardthembaSa mentioned:

"And they cheat with you, the DJs."

@_BlackZA supposed:

"Reason why a groovist is a red a flag."

