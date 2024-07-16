A woman who had a blast at groove watched the video of herself having the most fun

The lady was stunned and embarrassed by her behaviour, asking herself what was she thinking

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding her hilariously funny and relatable

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman was stunned by her behavior at groove. Images: @athamatt

Source: TikTok

A lady looked at her videos from groove and she was not happy with herself. The lady sent netizens in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @athamatt, the woman is laying in bed watching a video of herself from groove. In the recording she was looking at, the lady is dancing to the nines, with bottles of alcohol.

At that moment she was happy but now that she is watching the video sober-minded, she is kind of embarrassed. The hun couldn't believe that is how she behaved.

Woman embarrassed by her behaviour at groove

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 17k views, with many online users relating to the woman's situation and sharing their similar stories.

@Zintle N wrote:

"Then I delete all my status updates …my anxiety."

@Seborn commented:

"Vele ndizisole iveki yonke." (I regret myself the whole week)

@Lumko Ndakisa laughed:

"Ingathi you don’t even remember you took a video ."

@rhanzu_m expressed:

"I hate this so muchyoh the embarrassment and regret ."

@Ndlunkulu_sa was entertained:

"Oh wow, the regret."

@IMAMA shared:

"This was me December. I was hearing from my friends what transpired."

@umalubanyana_ could relate:

"This is soo me."

@Ongie shared:

"Ndiyekile nje zezizinto damn!" (This is why I stopped drinking, its because of things like this)

@Zee_416 said:

"At least wena you can watch your stories back."

Hun hilariously falls at groove

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who fell from a table at groove.

In the clip uploaded by @dah.the.mua, people are seen enjoying the groove, sitting in their chairs with alcohol on the table. However, one lady decided to get on top of the table and dance. As she was getting her groove on, she slipped and fell on the floor.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News