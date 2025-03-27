A content creator known for his dangerous snake handling videos shocked viewers when he allowed a gold-ringed cat snake to bite and cling to his neck

The Asian man, who regularly posts content featuring snakes and other venomous creatures, appeared to deliberately let the snake attack him without attempting to remove it immediately

The painful encounter intensified when one of the snake's fangs lost its grip, causing the reptile to twist and turn while still attached by its other fang

An Asian man obsessed with venomous creatures posted a clip showing how he was bitten by a poisonous snake. Images: @jejaksiaden and McDonald Wildlife Photography Inc./Getty Images

Source: UGC

A daring snake handler left social media users bewildered after sharing footage of a venomous snake attack on his own body.

Content creator @jejaksiaden, who regularly posts videos featuring dangerous reptiles and other venomous creatures, uploaded a clip showing himself being bitten by a gold-ringed cat snake (Boiga dendrophila). The snake latched onto his neck with its fangs, but the man did not attempt to remove it.

The situation became more painful when one of the snake's fangs lost its grip, causing the reptile to dangle by a single fang, twisting and turning. This caused the man significant pain as he eventually went down and attempted to loosen the snake's grip on his neck.

Watch the Instagram reel here.

A poisonous snake bit an Asian man on his neck and didn't let go. Images: anisah_priyadi/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The dangerous gold-ringed cat snake

The gold-ringed cat snake, also called the mangrove snake, is one of the largest cat snake species, reaching lengths of 2.4 to 2.7 meters. It is mildly venomous, with rear fangs that can cause painful bites and intense swelling. While there are no known fatalities from its venom, the species is known for its sometimes aggressive behaviour.

Despite its name, the gold-ringed cat snake is more commonly found in lowland rainforests across Southeast Asia and Indochina rather than mangrove swamps. Its striking black and yellow bands can be confused with the highly venomous banded krait, making identification important.

Snake experts emphasize using proper equipment and caution when handling these snakes. For the general public, the safest approach is to keep a safe distance and call professional snake removal services if one is spotted near homes or urban areas.

A man shared a clip showing how he allowed himself to be bitten by a venomous snake. Images: @jejaksiaden

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to the dangerous stunt

@ketia__madlena__rafaelievna questioned the logic:

"I have just 1 question! Why?"

@jeffreynwigweofficial expressed concern:

"WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO YOURSELF BRO 😢?"

@gabrieel_lopes was baffled:

"Are you crazy???😂"

@arifaturoh123 joked about the pain:

"😂😂😂Just assume that the snake bite is like getting pinched by a girl."

@kangsauri couldn't believe the scene:

"I'm so embarrassed to see it😂😂😂"

More dangerous snake encounters making headlines

A jaw-dropping video captured in Zimbabwe shows a curious lion approaching a defensive forest cobra, leading to a dangerous face-to-face confrontation between two deadly predators that did not end well.

A fearless man left netizens shocked after safely removing a black mamba from a little girl's bedroom in a heart-stopping rescue mission.

Briefly News also reported on a story of how snakes are among the most feared creatures in the world, but for one brave nine-year-old girl named Nonopha, they are nothing to be afraid of as she demonstrates remarkable confidence while handling them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News