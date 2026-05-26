Mayor of Tshwane Nasiphi Moya has gone viral after praising a compliant Atteridgeville beauty bar owner during an Operation Cima inspection

The mayor highlighted the businesswoman’s commitment to community upliftment, noting that she offers free pedicures to elderly residents twice a week

Social media users widely applauded the interaction, with many praising the entrepreneur's heart of gold

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Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya with local businesswoman Thato and her elderly clientele. Image: @nasiphim/X

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA - Social media users were left “in their feelings” after a video of Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya trended online following her interaction with a local business owner during an oversight visit.

Moya shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) on 25 May 2026, showing her encounter with Thato, a businesswoman from Atteridgeville who runs a beauty bar. The visit formed part of the mayor’s ongoing Operation Cima campaign, which focuses on monitoring non-compliant buildings and improving regulatory compliance across the city.

Visit unveils a businesswoman with a heart

What stood out during the visit was not only the compliance aspect, but Thato’s community impact. The mayor highlighted that the business is fully compliant and also gives back to the community by offering free pedicures to elderly residents.

According to the video, senior citizens visit the beauty bar every Monday and Tuesday to receive the complimentary treatments, creating a space of care and dignity for the elderly.

“We support responsible businesses. We love businesspeople with a heart. These are the leaders who take care of our communities, especially our elderly,” Mayor Moya said.

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising both the mayor and the business owner for promoting community-centred entrepreneurship and compassion-driven service delivery.

See the heartwarming video posted on the mayor's X account here:

Social media heaped praise on the young businesswoman

@zandy_thabethe said:

"This is such a heart-warming story, Mayor Hazel."

@4Khashon asked:

"Madam, how about we start a challenge on Supporting South African businesses? #ForTheLoveofMzansi."

@mkhulisesandile wrote:

"These are the kind of stories that serve as proof that SAns can operate and grow in these spaces that are dominated by the so-called "hard-working".

@haaiboM remarked:

"Love love this! Best practice and strengthening social cohesion. Well done Thato."

'@paulamosopa1 stated:

Well done, Thato, more blessings to your business."

Hammanskraal entrepreneur inspires SA with water business journey

In related news, a young woman from Hammanskraal inspired South Africans after sharing a glimpse into the daily operations of her purified water business. In a video posted on 7 September 2025, she takes viewers inside her entrepreneurship journey, starting at her premises branded “TJP Purified Water,” before opening up and preparing for the day’s work. The footage shows her single-handedly managing the entire process, from purifying water using specialised equipment to thoroughly cleaning bottles and filling them for customers.

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Real estate entrepreneur's story is an inspiration to the youth

Previously, Briefly News reported on a young entrepreneur, Mhlonishwa Winston Kunene in South Africa, who defied all odds and proved his haters wrong after being kicked out of his father's house. Kunene went on to become an award-winning real estate entrepreneur and more. After dropping out of University, the 28-year-old became a receptionist through a friend. He became a personal assistant in the real estate company until he worked his way up.

Source: Briefly News