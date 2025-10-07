A young woman from Hammanskraal shared a day in her life running TJP Purified Water

The business owner handles everything herself, using various tools and machinery to clean bottles, fill them with purified water and package them for sale

The video went viral with over 200,000 views and 20,000 reactions as viewers asked about starting similar businesses and praised her entrepreneurial spirit

A woman from Gauteng shared a video showing what it's like to own a business. Images: @pros.pe.r

A young woman from Hammanskraal has inspired South Africans after sharing what goes into running her purified water business. The video, posted on 7 September 2025, gives viewers an inside look at entrepreneurship.

The footage starts by showing her business building with "TJP Purified Water" painted at the top. She opens and locks the doors before getting started with her daily work of preparing water for customers.

The young business owner handles the entire operation herself. She purifies the water using several different types of tools and machinery, cleans the bottles thoroughly, then fills them with the purified water she's prepared.

Next comes the packaging process. She cuts plastic packets and lines up 750ml bottles of water, carefully packaging them for sale. At the end of the video, she shares her love with her followers by making hearts with her hands and throwing kisses to the camera.

The clip shows that a lot of work goes into the water purification process. She does everything on her own - from purifying and bottling to packaging and selling. Having her own space with all the necessary equipment suggests she's built up a good customer base.

A young business owner showed the ins and outs of what goes into trying to be a successful entrepreneur. Images: @pros.pe.r

SA is inspired by the young entrepreneur

Viewers were impressed by her hustle and had questions:

@Ofentse praised:

"Entrepreneur baddie!"

@HÈFÉ_RICŌ asked about pricing:

"Case of 24 x 10 = How much would it be?"

@pros.pe.r replied:

"We only sell 12 pec, so that's 12 bottles, which is R40 each."

@candymakhoba wondered:

"Are you making enough money?"

@Gigi More related:

"Rooting for you, stranger. I'm doing the same business but at home. I have the equipment. Manifesting to move into a bigger, better space soon."

@GenerationalBum asked:

"How's that ice cream machine in terms of electricity? Hai mine chows electricity so much..."

@cinnamilk_foodstudio enquired:

"Hey doll, where are you based?"

@LuluMalope wanted to know:

"Love, I have a question. Do you rent the ice cream machine or what? I want one for my small business, but it's too expensive, I don't have the money right now..."

What makes purified water different

According to experts at Healthline, purified water has been filtered or processed to remove impurities like chemicals and other contaminants. It's usually produced using groundwater or tap water, with various methods used to remove bacteria, algae, fungi, parasites, metals like copper and lead and chemical pollutants.

Business owner @pros.pe.r provides an essential service by offering clean drinking water to her community. The purification process she follows removes contaminants that may remain in regular tap water, improving water quality and taste.

Using in-home water filters or purified bottled water provides another level of purification that can remove metals, chemicals and other contaminants. Her business model of selling 12 bottles for R40 makes clean water accessible while allowing her to earn a living from her entrepreneurial efforts at a young age.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

