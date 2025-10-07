Content creator Boni Xaba shared with viewers what a nurse working as a medical underwriter received at the end of every month

Medical underwriting involves the critical process where insurance companies evaluate an applicant's risk level for coverage approval, helping insurers to make informed decisions for fair premium pricing

While not many people entered the comment section, their surprise after seeing the anonymous medical worker's salary filled the post

Boni Xaba, a content creator whose content involves showing what people earn, revealed the salary of an enrolled nurse who worked as a medical underwriter for insurance companies. The numbers on the payslip shocked a few online users.

On 6 October, 2025, Boni shared a snippet of her YouTube video discussing high-paid nurses in South Africa on her Facebook account. The anonymous nurse, who has a degree in business studies, received a basic salary of R63 438, with an annual bonus totalling R67 000. The person also received an internet and cell allowance of R1 150, bringing the total earnings to R131 588. With total deductions being R46 280, the nurse's net pay was R85 307.

Boni told the online audience:

"Nursing is that girl, especially when you know how to manoeuvre."

What is a medical underwriter?

According to an explanation provided on LinkedIn's website, a medical underwriter is the person who oversees the critical process insurance companies use to evaluate an applicant's risk level for coverage approval, while also determining premium rates. The medical underwriter considers an applicant's age, medical history, and, oftentimes, includes their occupational risk.

Insurance companies may use these professionals to manage the financial risks of covering pre-existing conditions, resulting in higher premiums or the exclusion of certain conditions from coverage.

Nurse's salary sparks a conversation

A few people on the internet took to the comment section in awe of the salary the medical professional earned as an underwriter.

Samukelo MaKellogs Ndlovu was in disbelief and stated:

"Ai, this can't be true."

Telmon Fermino Maluleke told the online community:

"That's not just any nurse."

After seeing the amount of money that disappeared, thanks to tax deductions, an astonished Mqondisi Sibanyoni KaMalambule commented:

"That's the whole bonus gone to taxes."

The salary led Nhlayi Seko to jokingly ask the public:

"Who wants to buy me a Quantum?"

