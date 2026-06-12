A local school shared a touching message after the loss of a young learner, leaving many heartbroken

South Africans flooded social media with prayers, condolences, and words of support for the grieving family

Experts explain why the loss of a child is one of the hardest experiences a family can face and how support can help during the healing process

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Yalinka Senekal passed away on 10 June 2026. Image: @Despatch Preparatory School

Source: Facebook

Despatch Preparatory School has paid tribute to learner Yalinka Senekal following news of her passing, leaving the Eastern Cape community and many South Africans heartbroken.

In a Facebook post posted on 11 June 2026, the school extended condolences to everyone affected by the tragedy and reflected on the impact of losing a young life.

"May love, comfort, and strength surround all who are mourning."

Police have opened a culpable homicide case after the 12-year-old grade five learner from Frans Conradie Primary school was fatally struck by a taxi on Cuyler Street Bridge in Kariega on 10 June. The driver has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation while authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking to Maroela Media, her uncle Davis said:

"Yalinka's dream was to become famous one day. She desperately wanted to achieve great things in life."

The accident occurred on Cuyler Street Bridge

Source: Getty Images

Coping with the loss of a child

Losing a child is one of the most painful experiences a family can face. According to psychotherapist Julia Samuel, parents often struggle with overwhelming sadness while also mourning the future they had imagined for their child. The loss can affect the entire family, including siblings and grandparents, who may be grieving while trying to support one another through the difficult time.

Experts encourage grieving parents to take things one day at a time, accept support from loved ones, and seek counselling or support groups if needed. Grief affects everyone differently and can place strain on relationships, so patience and open communication are important. Remembering and honouring a child in meaningful ways can also bring comfort as families slowly learn to live with their loss.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans offer condolences online

Hundreds of people responded to the post, sharing prayers and messages of comfort for Yalinka's loved ones. This is what Mzansi shared on the school's page:

Nicolene Greeff De Wet said:

"Peace be with you all in this sad moment. These past two weeks, I've seen so many posts about young children who have passed away. It really is terrible. My heart goes out to all the parents and families of these children."

Debby Moore shared:

"Yoh! Very sad. Condolences to the family. I feel your pain."

Cikizwa Xego wrote:

"Sending you comfort and strength during this difficult time 🙏"

Liezel Hardy commented:

"Sincerest condolences to family and friends🙏🏼🙏🏼"

Thembelani Xabanisa said:

"Condolences to the family and loved ones."

Zoliswa Mahlahla added:

"Condolences to the family and friends🕯🕯 Rest easy dear🥺🕊🕊"

Kendra Candy shared:

"Really sad...condolences to the family."

Louise Botha wrote:

"Condolences to the family and friends, so sad, fly high angel."

More Briefly News on young loss

A Krugersdorp father laid his two-week-old baby and eight-year-old son to rest in a single funeral after a sudden illness and a rare medical condition led to the brothers' deaths just hours apart.

An 11-year-old football captain who suffered severe injuries in a house fire died after an 11-month battle for survival, leaving his family, teammates, and community devastated by the loss.

A young woman's death at her workplace has sparked widespread outrage, with grieving loved ones and social media users demanding answers and calling for justice as questions continue to surround the tragic incident.

Source: Briefly News