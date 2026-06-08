Outrage is growing after a young woman allegedly died at a Rosebank corporate head office following reports that she was unwell and under pressure over her attendance at work

Social media claims allege she collapsed at work on Friday after being instructed to report for duty despite feeling ill, though these accounts remain unverified

The incident has sparked widespread online concern and renewed debate about workplace bullying and duty of care

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A young woman has allegedly died at the office after being forced to report to work despite reporting she was sick. Images: Gcina Dhladhla

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - Calls for a full investigation are growing after a young woman allegedly died at a corporate head office in Rosebank following reports that she had been unwell and under pressure over her attendance at work.

The incident, which has been widely shared on social media, has sparked anger and concern online, with claims that the woman, identified as Gcina Dhladhla, collapsed at work after reportedly falling ill while facing pressure over her attendance.

What allegedly happened?

According to claims circulating online, Gcina Dhladhla had informed management last week that she was unwell. Instead of receiving support, it is alleged that she was issued with a warning for absenteeism and later called into meetings about her attendance.

Reports further allege that on Friday morning, 5 June 2026, she went to work under pressure after being told she could face dismissal if she did not report for duty. Later that morning, she reportedly went to the bathroom at around 8:30am and remained inside for an extended period.

When she did not respond, a team leader checked on her and security was called to open the door. A voice note has also been circulating on social media, allegedly from a team member in a panic, asking where she was and expressing concern. She was allegedly found unconscious on the bathroom floor. It is further alleged that she had removed some of her clothing while in distress.

Allegations of lack of care at the workplace

According to reports on social media, colleagues attempted to resuscitate her while a manager went in person to a nearby private hospital to request emergency assistance as her condition worsened.

Paramedics only arrived following intervention from her family; however, by the time help arrived, she had already passed away.

These claims have not been independently verified, and neither the company nor authorities have released a detailed public statement confirming the sequence of events.

Briefly News has sent an inquiry to the company and will update the story as soon as a response is received.

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Social media reacts to the incident

The allegations have triggered widespread concern online, with many people framing the incident as part of a broader conversation around workplace bullying, employee wellbeing, and pressure in corporate environments.

@SireOfNations said:

"This should never have happened. Being forced to come to work while sick! And now they must answer for it; corporate greed is something else."

@SpeQx stated:

"Guys, I need you to learn more about your labour rights, especially when it comes to illness."

@ZamiSono wrote:

" This is a sad story, and may she rest in peace."

@D_Molatoli remarked:

"This is just too painful. I feel so angry at this company, it's owners, managers."

@GlorMazibuko said:

"Condolences to the family. The death of this lady should be a wake up call to this company."

Man breaks down after workplace bullying

Previously, Briefly News reported that an emotional TikTok clip showing a man tearfully resigning went viral, touching the hearts of many online. The video captures a man sitting inside a car, overwhelmed with emotion, tears streaming down his face, talking about the relentless bullying he faces at work. In the video, the man appears to be at his breaking point, visibly upset as he struggles to hold back his tears. The raw emotion quickly touched Mzansi, who empathised with his pain.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News