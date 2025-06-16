A viral TikTok shows a man crying inside his car, overwhelmed by workplace bullying and toxicity

A viral TikTok of a man tearfully contemplating quitting his job due to workplace bullying has touched many, shedding light on the emotional toll of toxic work environments.

An emotional TikTok clip showing a man tearfully resigning has gone viral, touching the hearts of many online.

Shared by TikTok user ntuthukogasa101, the video captures a man sitting inside a car, overwhelmed with emotion, tears streaming down his face. The clip was originally posted by another TikTok account, @eliot, which credits the man’s reaction to the relentless bullying he faces at work.

In the video, the man appears to be at his breaking point, visibly upset as he struggles to hold back his tears. The raw emotion quickly touched Mzansi, who empathised with his pain. Next to the clip, a heartbreaking caption reveals that he’s contemplating quitting his job because the toxicity has become unbearable.

Importance of healthy working environments

The clip didn’t just evoke sympathy; it sparked a wave of genuine concern and support from viewers. Many commented that they could relate to the feeling of being overwhelmed at work. Social media users also pointed out how important it is to create safe workspaces where employees can feel respected and valued.

Mzansi reacts to the video

MAHLASELA said:

"Wena uyabasaba yin indoda endala kangaka ekhalayo."

snengcebo@ndu said:

"I'm in that situation at work. Worse, I'm bullied by a woman, and I tell myself I won't quit; I'll be stronger than before."

mandisa Ndlovukazi wrote:

"Bhutizo Thuka leyonja ekudalelwayo uqhubeke usebenze."

lesa@12 wrote:

"My husband, too he's going through the same situation, but I always tell him to just ignore the fool and work, but God will answer for him one day."

KE MOKONE said:

"That's not their father's company, masepa a bona."

maitemogelo1985 commented:

"Never, my brother, we went through the same situation, woman to woman, who thought she was smarter than everyone at work. I made sure she doesn’t get what she want, quitting was the last thing In my mind but only telling myself that she’s here for her family I’m also here for mine tell God and believe in him all will change, I might say ke test be patient, Nna nou as I speak I’m at peace, ba maketse ba bantshi ba re how did I survive the situation. The answer is with god, all is possible."

Rich Aunt wrote:

"Tsoga ka 12 am....le 3 am every morning tell God light a candle, pray in tears bitsa maina a botho bao... gaotsena ko merekong keep quiet and let God do his Job..."

Ta.mphura said:

"I'm in that situation as we speak, kodwa qina bafo, and pray."

Fakade added:

"I can relate Butie wam, ibangase ungayi nakulo Msebenzi."

Zethu wrote:

"Don't quit now, I regret it myself."

Velephi Thela Mabunda said:

"Start your business, uzo khululeka e moyeni mfethu."

3 Briefly News stories about toxic work environments

A nurse posted a video online after quitting a job that made her unhappy, and netizens noted how proud they were of her for putting herself first.

A young South African lady shared her excitement after being offered a permanent contract at a new job, after leaving a toxic job.

A woman who used to work as a cashier at a well-known major supermarket opened up about quitting her toxic job and prioritising her mental health.

