A promising young international rugby player's future has been overshadowed by a criminal case that continues to attract significant public attention

Legal proceedings remain in the early stages as prosecutors seek clarity on how the matter will proceed through the Irish court system

The case has reignited discussions about player conduct off the field and the growing scrutiny facing professional athletes involved in legal disputes

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The assault case involving a Leinster rugby player accused of attacking a woman in a Dublin nightclub in March 2026 has been adjourned after prosecutors were granted additional time to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Alan Spicer of Leinster with his first cap after the United Rugby Championship match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and Leinster at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban, South Africa. Image: Shaun Roy

Source: Getty Images

21-year-old Alan Spicer faces a charge of assault causing harm to a woman at Copper Face Jacks nightclub in Dublin on 1 March. The Irish rugby player, who has represented Ireland Under-20s, appeared before Dublin District Court on Wednesday, 27 May, but has yet to enter a plea.

Authorities have not yet decided whether the matter will remain before the District Court or be referred to the Circuit Court, which carries broader sentencing powers upon conviction.

Alan Spicer's assault case adjourned

According to reports from the Irish Independent, Judge Máire Conneely was informed by defence solicitor John O'Doherty that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were still outstanding, despite the case being listed for an update on the prosecution's position.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter for a further two weeks, while Spicer was remanded on continuing bail under the same conditions.

During an earlier court appearance on 19 March, Garda Ronan Molloy of Pearse Street Garda Station told the court that the accused made no reply when the charge, brought under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, was put to him.

As seen in the post below.

Spicer was arrested at the nightclub at approximately 4:05 am and taken to a Garda station, where he again made no response when the charge was formally read to him.

No details relating to the alleged incident have been disclosed during either court hearing. The defence previously indicated that it would seek disclosure of evidence once the DPP issued its directions.

Alan Spicer is facing charges of assaulting a woman at a nightclub. Image: Brandon Moran

Source: Getty Images

Rugby assault allegations place spotlight on other cases

Meanwhile, two South African rugby players in Paarl are still facing rape charges following allegations of sexual assault involving a student from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) in May. The matter remains before the courts and has yet to be heard.

The case emerged against the backdrop of another high-profile rugby controversy involving a Lions player who appeared in court earlier this year on assault-related charges, drawing increased attention to legal issues involving rugby figures in both South Africa and abroad.

Cricket star in court over murder

Briefly News previously reported that a local cricketer in Cape Town, Tristan Perez, faces murder charges after he allegedly killed his girlfriend, Elana Brooke.

Perez is set to appear in court again in early June 2026 and is currently out on bail.

Source: Briefly News