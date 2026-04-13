A Cape Town club cricketer accused of murder has been released on bail after appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates Court

The court heard disputed evidence around the death of his partner, including claims of a violent argument before she died

The decision has triggered strong public and family reaction, with concerns raised about justice and safety ahead of the next court appearance

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Cape Town local cricketer Tristan Perez was granted R5,000 bail last Thursday at the Wynberg Magistrates Court, much to the chagrin of the family of the late Elana Brooke.

Cape Town local cricketer Tristan Perez faces allegations of murdering Elana Brooke, his girlfriend. Image:@elanabrooke

Source: Instagram

Perez is facing a murder charge after the death of Brooke, which was initially suspected to be suicide, but further police investigations unveiled a possible murder case. The State used a recording of the couple’s last argument during the bail hearing in an attempt to bolster the case. However, the magistrate explained that bail was granted because Perez demonstrated sufficient ties to the community and did not pose a flight risk.

Investigating officer Sergeant Thabo Mfeka said:

“There were clear indications of a fight rather than a mere argument. Pills found on the steps were scattered suspiciously, raising concerns of possible foul play.”

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What did the Magistrate say in granting bail?

Magistrate B Khan said:

“While such offences are prevalent, this court cannot make the accused a scapegoat for femicide. This court is not here to determine your guilt or innocence. This court is here to determine whether you will come back to court to stand trial.”

As seen in the post below on Facebook:

Brooke’s family reacted with dismay at the court’s decision. Speaking on behalf of the family, David Brooke said they were left stunned by the ruling, calling it a “massive shock” given the low bail amount and lack of conditions.

He added that the case, in their view, amounted to gender-based violence and femicide, expressing concern that the accused had been released while awaiting trial. Despite their anger and pain, he said the family remained confident that the legal process would run its course and that justice would ultimately be served for Elana Brooke.

Tristan Perez was granted a bail of R5000 much to the fury of Elana Brooke's family. Image: clubcricket

Source: Facebook

Perez played for Claremont Cricket Club and previously had his membership terminated in mid-February 2026 due to disciplinary matters described as being inconsistent with the club’s values and ethos. In January, Perez had made headlines after scoring a double century for the club’s second XI. His next court appearance is scheduled for 2 June.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans expressed outrage online:

@Ernie Sierra:

“Shocking.”

@Thelma Rusteberg:

“Very tragic and bizarre case.”

@Hannelie Roux:

“Nothing new, murderers get bail… 🙄🤔🙄.”

@Gerty Petzer:

“Bring back the death sentence.”

@Jody Daniels:

“What is there to gain from murder? You work hard to achieve something, and ruin your own life and the lives of others. Just leave the woman, and women leave the man. Go live, sit on the beach, think, regroup.”

@Tim Cubitt:

“Happens every day in SA, nothing new 😢.”

Watch the clip below of Tristan Perez playing cricket:

Former Scotland captain arrested again

Briefly News, previously a former rugby captain, has reportedly been arrested after allegedly breaching a non-harassment order enforced following a complaint by his ex-wife.

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has reportedly been re-arrested after a complaint alleged that he breached a non-harassment order involving his ex-wife

Source: Briefly News