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“That’s the Whole Point”: SA Woman Leaves Internet Spooked After Photoshoot With Tiger in Bangkok
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“That’s the Whole Point”: SA Woman Leaves Internet Spooked After Photoshoot With Tiger in Bangkok

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A woman shared a video of herself doing a photoshoot with a real tiger in Bangkok
  • Two handlers used a milk bottle to keep the animal calm and in position throughout the shoot
  • People couldn't decide whether to be impressed or terrified, with most making jokes, asking questions and sharing genuine concern

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A young woman.
A woman taking a photo with a real tiger balancing on her shoulders. Images: @khanyismum
Source: TikTok

Travel content creator @khanyismum had South Africa on edge after posting a video of herself posing with a live tiger during her time in Bangkok. The clip showed the young woman seated cross-legged on a grassy area surrounded by trees. Two local handlers worked to keep a very large, very real tiger calm right behind her. One handler held a baby bottle filled with milk to guide the animal's attention, and the other helped position it for the photos. The tiger kept going back to the bottle, which seemed to be the only thing standing between a fun travel memory and a full-blown incident.

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For most of the shoot, the tiger lifted itself up and placed its front paws on her shoulders while the photographer signalled her to pose. She held it together for the camera, but the nerves were written all over her face. She later confirmed in a different clip that it was indeed a baby tiger, though from the footage, it was already bigger than most grown adults.

Tiger photoshoot experience in Bangkok

Experiences like this one are common in certain parts of Bangkok and other tourist destinations across Southeast Asia, where visitors pay to interact with big cats up close. The animals are mostly handled by trained staff who use feeding techniques to manage their behaviour during sessions. The handlers in the video looked experienced, moving quickly whenever the tiger's attention shifted away from the bottle and towards the woman sitting in front of it.

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Watch the TikTok clip below:

People get worried about the tiger photoshoot

Viewers were divided, with many in stitches and on edge all at once after seeing the TikToker @khanyismum's clip:

@daffodilstar291 asked:

"What happens if he drops the milk? 😭"

@maesterdc007 said:

"Maybe it's me who's not updated about how many life credits we get in this game called life 🤷🏾👀🤯"

@maryjaneesq pointed out:

"The eyes don't lie. You were terrified 😂😂😂"

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@kulisoul.thaweni wrote:

"Parents are always praying for your safety, and you're here testing God."

@bohla_le18 wrote:

"My ancestors will explain with me."

@dequagon questioned:

"Why do people take so many risks when we have AI for these things?"
A post went viral.
A woman doing a photoshoot with a tiger. Images: @khanyismum
Source: TikTok

More wild animals that got SA talking

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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