“Eat Them Leo”: SA Cheers As Agitated Lion Charges at Lodge Guests at Limpopo Game Reserve
An agitated lion sent tourists at Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo scrambling for their safety, and South Africans online could not have been more delighted. Safari guide Dwayne Gonsalves captured the moment on 5 May 2026, when a mating male lion charged straight at guests on a lodge deck.
Wild Sightings shared the Instagram video, and Mzansi had thoughts. The lion had been busy mating nearby when movement from the guests on the open deck wound him up. He went from a jog to a full charge in seconds, roaring as panicked tourists bolted up the steps to safety. The big cat stopped about five metres from the vehicle and seven from the deck.
Mzansi took the lion’s side
South Africans in the comments section had zero sympathy for the fleeing guests. Many felt the tourists had it coming for being in the lion’s space in the first place. The phrase “eat them Leo” became the mood of the comment section.
Gonsalves later explained that the lion was never going to follow through with a full attack. The charge was purely about dominance, not hunger. He added that guests standing up and breaking the outline of the jeep is exactly what set the lion off.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The guide’s top advice was simple: never run from a lion. Stand still, hold your ground, and let the animal do the talking.
See the Instagram clip below:
Mzansi reacts to the incident
@yeec_yeec said:
“Eat them, Leo! 🦁”
@anedwhitetee commented:
“It’s his world, and you are infringing on his space.”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za