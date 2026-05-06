An agitated lion sent tourists at Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo scrambling for their safety, and South Africans online could not have been more delighted. Safari guide Dwayne Gonsalves captured the moment on 5 May 2026, when a mating male lion charged straight at guests on a lodge deck.

The lion was interrupted during its mating session. Images: Wild Sightings

Source: Instagram

Wild Sightings shared the Instagram video, and Mzansi had thoughts. The lion had been busy mating nearby when movement from the guests on the open deck wound him up. He went from a jog to a full charge in seconds, roaring as panicked tourists bolted up the steps to safety. The big cat stopped about five metres from the vehicle and seven from the deck.

Mzansi took the lion’s side

South Africans in the comments section had zero sympathy for the fleeing guests. Many felt the tourists had it coming for being in the lion’s space in the first place. The phrase “eat them Leo” became the mood of the comment section.

Gonsalves later explained that the lion was never going to follow through with a full attack. The charge was purely about dominance, not hunger. He added that guests standing up and breaking the outline of the jeep is exactly what set the lion off.

The guide’s top advice was simple: never run from a lion. Stand still, hold your ground, and let the animal do the talking.

See the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the incident

@yeec_yeec said:

“Eat them, Leo! 🦁”

@anedwhitetee commented:

“It’s his world, and you are infringing on his space.”

Source: Briefly News