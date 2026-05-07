“Too Poisonous”: Learner Drops Slick Dance Moves at School Insta Clip, Leaving SA Losing Their Minds
A South African learner shut down his school with a dance performance that had the whole crowd losing their minds on 6 May 2026. Joy Themko, posted a video of a fellow learner dressed in a sharp work suit.
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He brought the energy to what appeared to be a career day. His fellow mates went absolutely wild as he showed off smooth, polished moves that had everyone on their feet.
The video captured the electric mood inside the school venue. Some of the guys in the background could be seen wearing hard hats, adding to the career day vibe.
Mzansi gives this young man his flowers
The learner's moves were clean, confident and completely crowd-approved from start to finish. The learners around him erupted into chants, making the moment feel more like a concert than a school event.
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The comments section was just as fired up as the crowd in the clip. Online users flooded the post with praise for the sharp-dressed dancer and his undeniable stage presence.
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South Africans could not get enough of the young man who clearly knew how to command a dance floor. People agreed that he had the whole package, the moves and the crowd control.
Watch the Instagram clip here:
Mzansi reacts to the dance moves
@doing_just_finee commented:
"They had to take him off. 😂 He is too poisonous.”
@emteeboy03 said:
“His friends knew the vibe along. That’s another sweet thing. ❤️😂”
@chibueze_divine1 wrote:
“God knows I really want to dance, but I don't know how to dance. 😂😭”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za