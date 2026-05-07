A Western Cape woman has taken on her entire yard by herself, and Mzansi was left really impressed by what she transformed it into.

Screenshots taken from some of @egoli5070's videos on her profile. Images: @egoli5070

Source: TikTok

TikToker @egoli5070, who runs a microfarming and rabbitry page, shared a video in April 2026 showing her transforming the yard of her village home from scratch. She cleared weeds, pulled out unwanted plants, and finished it off with fresh greenery.

Solo and thriving

The clip, posted on 10 April 2026, came with a simple caption about making the most of a rainy day. The softened soil was all she needed to get to work. She did not call anyone. She did not wait for help. She just got it done, and the results spoke for themselves.

Social media users filled the comments section with admiration. Many praised her work ethic and the neat, lush result she managed completely on her own. Others were inspired by how she turned a simple task into something worth cheering for.

Her page, which focuses on small-scale farming and rabbit rearing, gave her followers a different kind of content. It was a reminder that taking care of your space can be just as satisfying as any harvest.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

suster commented:

“I admire you. I put a Wendy on my land, council took it off course. I was waiting for my plan.”

mendok62 said:

“Keep doing you, my sister. I am sending all love to you and your family from Limpopo.”

@Zandile Zwane 🇿🇦 wrote:

“You're living my dream. I'm just not brave enough.”

Source: Briefly News