South African TikToker Life with Mbali left Mzansi lost for words after posting a video on 5 May 2026 showing the shocking state of the Pretoria apartment she just moved into. The walls were crawling with cockroaches, and the place was nowhere near move-in ready. She still chose to document the entire journey.

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The state of the woman's apartment when she moved in. Images: Life with Mbali

Source: TikTok

The content creator was open about her reasons for sharing the clip. She admitted she almost did not post it at all. But she wanted to keep it real with her followers from day one.

From filth to fresh start

Mbali confirmed that pest control was already booked for the next day. The bath was also getting re-enamelled later in the week. She told her followers the place was going to look completely different within days.

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say about what they saw. Many could not understand how she signed a lease without seeing the place first. Others questioned whether she had inspected the unit before moving her things in.

The reaction online was a mix of disbelief and support. Some people were rooting for the transformation, while others were genuinely concerned. A few South Africans were just grateful she decided to share the journey.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the sighting

Vanessa Ernest asked:

“Did you view the unit before moving in?”

NandiMu wrote:

“Congratulations on your purchase, babe! 🎉These properties might be a bit grimy now, but they’re so spacious, unbelievably affordable, and such a great investment. 😍 All the best, mama.✨❤️”

Source: Briefly News