Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela," is facing backlash on social media after sharing a video with her baby girl, Methuli

The reality TV star was accused of endangering her daughter after showing her sitting in the backseat of a car and not appropriately strapped to the seat

This latest incident adds to the ongoing drama in the Mseleku household, proving that even when fans don't see them on their screens anymore, they are never far from drama

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Musa Mseleku's wife faced backlash over her video with their daughter. Images: musamseleku/ Instagram, ssemusamu66/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Musa Mseleku’s fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela," has found herself at the centre of a raging social media storm after sharing a seemingly innocent video with her baby girl, Methuli, known to Uthando Nesthembu fans as Met.

On 24 May 2026, a video of the reality TV personality surfaced online, showing her sitting pretty in the passenger seat while her daughter sat in the backseat.

What drew sharp criticism for the child's safety was her being strapped to the car's seat belt, which did very little to protect her. Netizens pointed out that a standard adult seat belt is completely inadequate for a toddler, as it can cause severe injuries or fail to restrain a child properly in the event of a sudden stop or crash.

Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela was dragged for not properly securing her daughter in a car seat. Image: Phezukwabo_.

Source: Twitter

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The video showed the TV star's outing, featuring a stop for food and baby Met being captured enjoying a lollipop in the backseat, instantly raising the alarm for a possible choking hazard.

Others noted that since she did not have a car seat, her mother should have sat with her in the back to supervise baby Met instead of filming content. With her husband allegedly behind the wheel, many questioned why no car seat was ready despite his resources.

Commenters flooded the post to lecture the reality TV star on road safety regulations, emphasising that little Methuli should have been securely in an age-appropriate car seat instead. The video has sparked a wider conversation online about the importance of car seat safety, with many accusing MaKhwela of prioritising a cute social media video over her daughter's well-being.

Watch Samke "MaKhwela"'s video below.

Social media reacts to MaKhwelas video

Online commentators were outraged and accused MaKhwela of being irresponsible. Read some of the comments below.

gladiatorbey was unimpressed:

"Too busy being a passenger princess for the socials instead of carrying her child."

king__valkyrie was outraged:

"This girl irritates me, man. Why is she not sitting at the back with the baby? That seat belt is useless!"

sindiswandlovu_ said:

"If you don’t have a car seat, you sit with your baby in the back instead of being a passenger princess."

QueenKunta_198 claimed:

"In her caption, she’s more worried about us judging her than she is about the safety of her child."

__novumile wrote:

"Why didn’t she just sit at the back with her? Creating content while endangering the baby is so reckless."

Social media labelled Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela an irresponsible mother. Image: ssemusamu66

Source: Twitter

Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle reportedly split up

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mpumelelo Mseleku and his wife, Amahle Gasela, allegedly calling it quits.

Online users speculated about what could have led to the couple's alleged breakup, including household tension involving Mpumelelo's mother.

Source: Briefly News