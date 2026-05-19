On Tuesday, 19 May 2026, social media users first noticed that Samke Khwela made her Instagram account private

An X user later noticed that Musa Mseleku's fifth wife had taken a drastic measure after Mseleku reprimanded her for her shady posts

Fans were divided, with some defending Samke, while others criticised her polygamous husband

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Samke Khwela vanished from social media after Musa Mseleku allegedly reprimanded her. Image: khwela_samke

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku’s fifth wife, Samke Khwela, took things too far after he reprimanded her for her subliminal attacks targeting other wives on her official Instagram account. Samke appeared as the long-awaited fifth wife during Season 8 of the popular reality TV show Uthando Nes’thembu.

The cameras might have stopped rolling after Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9 wrapped up with two special episodes, but the drama has not stopped unfolding in the Mseleku household. After Musa Mseleku allegedly told Samke Khwela to stop taking shots at his other wives, she took action that left social media users debating.

Samke Khwela deactivates Instagram

On Tuesday, 19 May 2026, X (Twitter) user @officialtwinny sparked a discussion after noticing that Samke had made her Instagram account private. This was after Musa Mseleku reprimanded her for taking shots at her sister wives online.

While she initially defied Mseleku’s orders, social media users later noticed that she had first made her Instagram account private before eventually deactivating it altogether. The post was captioned:

“Mseleku told her to stop posting things that made his wives feel some type of way she didn’t listen. Now she had to make her account private 💀🕊️”

See the post below:

In the comments, the social media user noted that she had deactivated her Instagram account. The post was captioned:

“Today she deactivated 😂😂”

See the post below:

At the time of publishing, Briefly News confirmed that Samke Khwela had indeed deactivated her account, although the publication could not establish why.

See the screenshot below:

Samke Khwela deactivated her Instagram account after Musa Mseleku reprimanded her over her shady posts. Image: khwela_samke

Source: Instagram

SA reacts after Samke Khwela deactivated her Instagram account

The original X post gained traction and sparked mixed reactions. While some defended Samke Khwela and claimed that she had not offended anyone, others reminded Samke’s fans how she had thrown shade at Musa Mseleku’s third wife, Thobile Khumalo. Several netizens speculated why Samke had deactivated her account.

Here are some of the comments:

@Barbiechrons said:

“She didn’t post anything to do with the other wives; all she ever shared was herself and her child. Whatever else she posted, people decided to be abo Cinderella and the shoe fit.”

@inikoriinyang remarked:

“These wives are really out here fighting battles on social media while the show is still airing the drama. Number 5 era hitting different.”

@baby_gheli speculated:

“I think MaCele encouraged her to do it, if you remember, in one of the episodes, she mentioned how she has no social media because she doesn’t have time to entertain nonsense comments.”

@marothiselaelo criticised:

“I don’t know, hey. There’s something about a 50-something-year-old man negotiating social media use with his wife, who’s in her 20s, that’s off. That's just me, though. ‘Cause how are you so old and navigating childish squabbles in your relationship?”

SA reacted after Samke Khwela deactivated her Instagram. Image: khwela_samke

Source: Instagram

MaKhumalo alleges why Musa Mseleku married Samke

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo made explosive claims about her husband Musa Mseleku's relationship

with his new wife.

During an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, the businesswoman seemingly confirmed Mseleku's earlier revelations about why Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela is now part of their family.

Source: Briefly News