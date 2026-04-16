Samke MaKhwela got dragged online for poking fun at Thobile MaKhumalo, via a very cheeky Instagram post

Khwela, who is Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, has always been a hot topic in the marriage, especially in Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu

Reacting to her post, Mzansi dragged MaKhwela, while some people defended her, seeing how Thobile had previously trolled her in the past

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Samke MaKhwela threw shade at Thobile MaKhumalo. Image: Khwelasamke, Thobilek

Source: Instagram

Social media erupted when the matriarch, MaCele, revealed that Thobile Mseleku was pregnant before she met Musa Mseleku, creating the assumption that she had a baby out of wedlock.

Now, details of her past lovers have come back to haunt her as people dig up who might be her "baby daddy". However, MaKhwela stepped in, and it became messy!

MaKhwela drags MaKhumalo

In a viral Instagram story, the fifth wife of Musa Mseleku posted a video of her singing a song about Mapholoba. Apparently, this was a direct jab at Thobile, whose ex is of that clan name.

The X video was shared by @Ado941952954704 with the caption:

"Samke is so messy. Apparently the second frame is a clan name of MaK’s ex-boyfriend, the one Mseleku took her from. Aii nami angazi angazi," she wrote.

This follows a series of insults thrown at MaKwela, with MaKhumalo calling her "Bob the Builder" in previous episodes.

Below is a clip of MaCele making the pregnancy allegations:

Mzansi unimpressed by MaKhwela's behaviour

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

@Paballo_maseko_ reacted:

"Everyone found it funny when MaK was throwing jabs at her and calling her Bob the Builder. But the moment exercises her right to respond, now it’s think pieces about how she’ll be next to suffer."

@ZeeButh responded:

"These women are busy fighting over this old man who's really sick; they should be making sure he's taking meds instead of herbs. They don't love him, shame, he looks really sick. I saw that clip for next week's episode, he almost fell at the beach, he looks so weak."

Mzansi trolled Samke MaKhwela for shading Thobile MaKhumalo. Image: Khwelasamke, Musamsleku

Source: Instagram

@I_Kimberraxie reacted:

"She’s still going to see and experience what every wife went through, but it’s going to be worse for her."

@mboendlov responded:

"Biggest mistake MaK makes is thinking she can go to war with a 2K, they will cook her online, offline and already in the bedroom she was crying ukuthi 2K changed Musa’s life."

@PhutiPela said:

"I love how she’s moving around like she’s the exception. Her time will come because Musa always reminds them that no one is above his mistreatment. I will be there. No one’s bigger than Musa’s program. MaCele included. Her time will come, and it will come."

MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe's friendship inspires SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, the bond between Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo and Mbali "MaNgwabe" Ngwabe has inspired many fans who've come to admire their sisterhood.

After new photos of the ladies in matching traditional attire went viral online, supporters took to their timelines to gush over their favourite Mseleku wives.

Source: Briefly News